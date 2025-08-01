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        UA ECONOMIC RESILIENCE FACILITY UKREXIMBANK II

        Signature(s)

        Montant
        100 000 000 €
        Pays
        Secteur(s)
        Ukraine : 100 000 000 €
        Lignes de crédit : 100 000 000 €
        Date(s) de signature
        25/06/2026 : 100 000 000 €
        Autres liens
        Related public register
        24/01/2026 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - UA ECONOMIC RESILIENCE FACILITY UKREXIMBANK II
        Projet apparenté
        UKRAINE ECONOMIC RESILIENCE FACILITY (LE)

        Fiche récapitulative

        Date de publication
        22 janvier 2026
        Statut
        Référence
        Signé | 25/06/2026
        20250211
        Nom du projet
        Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
        UA ECONOMIC RESILIENCE FACILITY UKREXIMBANK II
        THE STATE EXPORT-IMPORT BANK OF UKRAINE JSC
        Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
        Coût total (montant approximatif)
        EUR 100 million
        not applicable
        Lieu
        Secteur(s)
        Description
        Objectifs

        The operation will finance eligible small and medium investments undertaken by micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and Mid-Caps in Ukraine.

        The aim is to enhance access to finance for target beneficiaries in the country, thereby contributing to economic resilience and job-creating activities.

        Additionnalité et impact

        This operation aims to support private sector development and provide financing to projects promoted by micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) in Ukraine, through a senior line of credit to Ukreximbank, thereby contributing to promote inclusive growth, sustain employment and reinforce long-term economic resilience.


        The operation aligns with key EU policies, notably Ukraine's EU accession process, the European Neighbourhood Policy, and the Economic and Investment Plan (EIP), which emphasize improving access to finance, fostering economic diversification, and advancing the green and digital transitions.


        The war started by the Russian invasion in February 2022 has disrupted and negatively impacted Ukrainian MSMEs. Migration of the workforce and a reduction in consumer demand have hampered business activity and economic growth. MSMEs, particularly those located near conflict zones, have been hit particularly hard, and many have been forced to relocate their operations, either to other parts of Ukraine or neighbouring countries.


        The market failure addressed by the operation goes beyond limited access to finance?it also tackles climate and energy-related barriers. Ukrainian MSMEs often lack affordable financing options to invest in energy-efficient technologies and sustainable practices, constraining their ability to contribute to the country's green transition. By improving financing terms, including lower interest rates, this operation incentivizes MSMEs to adopt climate-friendly investments, thereby supporting energy efficiency and reducing environmental impact.


        Thanks to this loan, Ukreximbank will be incentivised to enhance access to finance for Ukrainian MSMEs by improving financing terms, including in the form of lower interest rates.

        Aspects environnementaux
        Passation des marchés

        Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

        Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

        Étapes
        À l'examen
        Approuvé
        Signé
        1 août 2025
        25 juin 2026
        Documents liés
        24/01/2026 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - UA ECONOMIC RESILIENCE FACILITY UKREXIMBANK II
        Projets associés
        Projet apparenté
        UKRAINE ECONOMIC RESILIENCE FACILITY (LE)

        Clause de non-responsabilité

        Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
        Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

        Documents

        Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - UA ECONOMIC RESILIENCE FACILITY UKREXIMBANK II
        Date de publication
        24 Jan 2026
        Langue
        anglais
        Sujet général
        Prêts
        Numéro du document
        247491162
        Thématique du document
        Information Environnementale
        Type de document
        Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
        Numéro du projet
        20250211
        Secteur(s)
        Lignes de crédit
        Régions
        Pays préadhésion
        Pays
        Ukraine
        Disponible au public
        Télécharger maintenant
        ou Lien vers la source
        Lien vers la source
        Related public register
        24/01/2026 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - UA ECONOMIC RESILIENCE FACILITY UKREXIMBANK II
        Autres liens
        Fiche récapitulative
        UA ECONOMIC RESILIENCE FACILITY UKREXIMBANK II
        Fiche technique
        UA ECONOMIC RESILIENCE FACILITY UKREXIMBANK II
        Projet apparenté
        UKRAINE ECONOMIC RESILIENCE FACILITY (LE)

        Informations et observations générales

        La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
        Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
        Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
        Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

        Informations aux médias

        Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

        Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

        Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

        Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

        La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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