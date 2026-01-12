HEMSOE ENERGY EFFICIENT PUBLIC BUILDINGS

Given the focus of the project on energy efficient new and existing public buildings, the investments will support the EU's and Bank's priority in the energy sector (energy efficiency) and the EIB's climate action objectives.





The new buildings will prepare the transition of all public buildings to Zero Energy Buildings foreseen by 2028 under the EU Energy Performance of Building Directive (EPBD). In addition, the project supports the Education, Security and Health policy objectives.





The Project addresses a number of market failures. Through energy savings, energy efficiency projects reduce carbon emissions and air pollution, increase comfort, air quality in the buildings, and reduce dependency on energy imports, social and public benefits that are not fully internalised by private investors. The project creates positive externalities through the provision of education, policing and health which benefits the society and the broader economy.





The operation meets an existing demand for new public buildings to catch up with growth of population over the last decade. The Nordic real estate market is characterized by constraints in supply.





The Promoter, a large real estate company with very good experience in developing public and social buildings, will build public buildings with an energy consumption more than 40% better than the required level. The project has a good Economic Rate of Return and is expected to generate good broader social benefit.





EIB financing will contribute to the diversification of the borrower's financing sources and thus strengthen the overall financing position of the company. The EIB loan's tenor and flexible features will support the promoter's cash flow and liquidity management. Furthermore, the Bank's significant support to the promoter will provide positive signalling effect to the capital markets and other bilateral lenders.