HEMSOE ENERGY EFFICIENT PUBLIC BUILDINGS

Référence: 20250170

Date de publication: 16 juillet 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

HEMSOE FASTIGHETS AB

The project will finance the construction and renovation of energy efficient schools and other public buildings in Sweden, Finland and Germany.

Objectifs

The Energy Performance of Building Directive (EPBD) requires that from 1st January 2028 new buildings owned by public bodies are zero-emission buildings (ZEB). The project, by supporting energy efficient renovations and new buildings that have a significantly better energy performance than the current regulation will prepare this transition.

Secteur(s)

Aménagement urbain - Construction

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 200 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 341 million

Aspects environnementaux

Given the relative scale, location and nature of the project in built-up urban areas, all of the buildings are deemed not to have any significant negative environmental or social impact. None of the buildings to be constructed falls under Annex II of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU). Through the project, new energy efficient buildings, as per the requirements of the Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (EPBD) 2010/31/EU as amended by directive EU-2024-1275, will be constructed and will, after completion, reduce energy consumption and pollutant emissions compared to the business-as-usual scenario (in compliance with the current regulation).

Passation des marchés

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the EIB will require the promoter to apply those rules. Each building construction contract has been awarded separately. Contractors are local companies, usually mid-caps.

Statut

À l'examen - 10/06/2025