ACQUE VERONESI WATER INFRA UPGRADE II

The Project supports investments in water and wastewater infrastructure by a local utility providing Integrated Water Services in the Veneto Region, Italy. It ensures compliance with key European regulations in the water sector, and improves the reliability and quality of water and wastewater services, by improving interconnection of existing networks, reducing network losses, investing in digitalisation and smart metering. The Project contributes to the Bank's policy objectives of Sustainable Energy and Natural Resources as well as Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability, and is aligned with the Bank's Water Resilience Programme. It addresses a number of market failures through positive externalities in the form of environmental and public health benefits, notably reduced risk of pollution incidents from sewerage overflows and improved quality of recipient waters, along with enhanced flood protection in the service area. These benefits are not entirely reflected in water tariffs and would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention.





Furthermore, the Project addresses a chronic investment gap in water services in Italy and provides long-term finance at attractive terms compared to commercial banking funding. EIB's participation as an anchor investor facilitates the crowding-in of other investors and positively impacts the utility stability and diversification of financing.



