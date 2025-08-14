Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

ICSC SPORT AND CULTURAL PUBLIC INVESTMENTS FL

Signature(s)

Montant
150 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Italie : 150 000 000 €
Aménagement urbain : 150 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
15/10/2025 : 150 000 000 €
Lien vers la source
Fiche technique
ICSC SPORT AND CULTURAL PUBLIC INVESTMENTS FL
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
ICSC SPORT AND CULTURAL PUBLIC INVESTMENTS FL
Related public register
09/09/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ICSC SPORT AND CULTURAL PUBLIC INVESTMENTS FL
Communiqués associés
Italy: EIB lends €150 million to ICSC for the construction and upgrading of sports and cultural infrastructure

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
18 juin 2025
Statut
Référence
Signé | 15/10/2025
20250151
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
ICSC SPORT AND CULTURAL PUBLIC INVESTMENTS FL
ISTITUTO PER IL CREDITO SPORTIVO E CULTURALE SPA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 150 million
EUR 443 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The operation consists in an intermediated Framework Loan to ISTITUTO PER IL CREDITO SPORTIVO E CULTURALE (ICSC) covering investments for the period 2024-2026.

The aim is to support the new construction, refurbishment, upgrade and completion of publicly owned sports and cultural facilities across Italy. Sub-components will be pre-selected by the Intermediary (ICSC) and will include, among others, municipal, regional and national sport and cultural infrastructure, to be refurbished, completed or newly constructed. It will also include ancillary urban infrastructure and public spaces such as bicycle lanes, public squares, etc.

Additionality and Impact

Investments in sports and cultural facilities are expected to have an urban regeneration effect and to promote the revitalisation of inner-city areas. They can bring benefits promoting more sustainable and socially inclusive communities and can have direct and indirect social and economic benefits, in line with the EIB objectives. Universal access to sport promotes social interaction and neighbourhood cohesion. The overall environmental and social impact of the Operation is expected to be positive, with adequate environmental standards and notable social externalities. More widely, the Operation is expected to contribute to improvements to the quality and attractiveness of the built environment and to contribute to climate action and social cohesion objectives.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

In accordance with the EIB's policy to ensure that sub-loans comply with the EU legislation, in particular in the fields of environment, social and public procurement, the Intermediary shall take all the required measures to ensure that the environment, social and procurement procedures carried out by the final beneficiaries of the underlying projects will comply with the relevant EU and national legislation. Where and if applicable, and based on a risk-based approach as defined in the EIB Group's Environmental and Social Policy, the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, the Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC, the Birds Directive 2009/147/EC, the Water Framework Directive (WFD) 2000/60/EC (specifically Article 4.7 of the Water Framework Directive (WFD) 2000/60/EC, the Urban Wastewater Treatment Directive (91/271/EEC) and notably the EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings (EPBD), will be checked during appraisal and allocation phases

The Bank will require the Intermediary to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, for contracts above the threshold: Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
14 août 2025
15 octobre 2025
Documents liés
09/09/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ICSC SPORT AND CULTURAL PUBLIC INVESTMENTS FL
Lien vers la source
Fiche récapitulative
ICSC SPORT AND CULTURAL PUBLIC INVESTMENTS FL
Autres liens
Fiche technique
ICSC SPORT AND CULTURAL PUBLIC INVESTMENTS FL
Communiqués associés
Italy: EIB lends €150 million to ICSC for the construction and upgrading of sports and cultural infrastructure

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ICSC SPORT AND CULTURAL PUBLIC INVESTMENTS FL
Date de publication
23 Aug 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
249175578
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20250151
Secteur(s)
Aménagement urbain
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
09/09/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ICSC SPORT AND CULTURAL PUBLIC INVESTMENTS FL
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
ICSC SPORT AND CULTURAL PUBLIC INVESTMENTS FL
Fiche technique
ICSC SPORT AND CULTURAL PUBLIC INVESTMENTS FL
Communiqués associés
Italy: EIB lends €150 million to ICSC for the construction and upgrading of sports and cultural infrastructure

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Italy: EIB lends €150 million to ICSC for the construction and upgrading of sports and cultural infrastructure
Autres liens
Fiche technique
ICSC SPORT AND CULTURAL PUBLIC INVESTMENTS FL
Fiche récapitulative
ICSC SPORT AND CULTURAL PUBLIC INVESTMENTS FL
Related public register
09/09/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ICSC SPORT AND CULTURAL PUBLIC INVESTMENTS FL

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

Publications connexes