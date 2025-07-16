EU SOUTHERN NEIGHBOURHOOD RMBV GROWTH FUND

Signature(s)
Fiche récapitulative
- Services - Activités financières et d'assurance
This operation consists of an investment into a fund that will promote private sector development in North Africa, by enhancing access to risk capital and offering managerial value-added support to local small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The fund will pursue a strategy that was refined over the lifetime of two predecessor funds in which the EIB is an investor. The fund manager aims to generate value by employing a hands-on management approach, fostering the growth and profitability of investee companies, while improving their environmental, social, and governance (ESG) standards and implementing appropriate digitalisation measures.
The aim is to support the growth and institutionalisation of private companies in the Southern Neighbourhood, as well as enhance trade between the EU and SMEs in the region.
The transaction relates to a private equity fund targeting growth capital investments predominantly in small and mid-sized private companies active in North Africa. Through this operation, the EIB will be able to continue to support the growth and institutionalisation of an independent fund manager investing in North Africa. Furthermore, the EIB will provide much needed equity risk capital and managerial value add to local enterprises that operate across various economic sectors. This is expected to enhance the sustainability of local companies that support local employment for a growing urban population.
Access to finance - in particular equity finance - and managerial advice are among the most prevalent barriers for the growth of small and mid-sized companies. The provision of growth capital and managerial support through private equity funds has proven an effective strategy to overcome this market failure.
The EIB's commitment as part of the Fund's first closing is anticipated to support the fund raising and catalyse other investors in a difficult fund-raising environment. The EIB is expecting to continue to provide guidance to the fund manager on best market practice for international private equity firms and thus contribute further to its institutionalisation.
The proposed operation is consistent with EU policy as articulated in the new Agenda for the Mediterranean. Specifically, Flagship 5 "Connected economies", foresees the financing of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME).
The fund will operate in line with the EIB's Environmental and Social standards.
N/A
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.