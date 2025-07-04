Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
NORDLB RENEWABLE ENERGY 2

Signature(s)

Montant
300 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Allemagne : 150 000 000 €
Énergie : 300 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
30/09/2025 : 150 000 000 €
30/09/2025 : 150 000 000 €
Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
8 avril 2025
Statut
Référence
Signé | 30/09/2025
20250084
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
NORDLB RENEWABLE ENERGY 2
NORDDEUTSCHE LANDESBANK GIROZENTRALE
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 400 million
EUR 533 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

The operation consists in an intermediated Framework Loan to finance Renewable Energy Projects in Germany and regional EU countries.

The aim is to support the development of renewable energy projects in Germany as well as the wider EU.

Additionality and Impact

The operation consists of a funding line to a financial intermediary, Norddeutsche Landesbank (NordLB), to support the development of Renewable Energy (RE) projects mainly in Germany and other EU countries. NordLB will on-lend the EIB funds at attractive and long-term financing conditions to eligible projects, thereby facilitating their implementation.


By using an intermediated approach, the Bank will be able to support smaller projects that may otherwise not benefit from direct funding. Moreover, the operation supports the financial intermediary's sustainability strategy, by facilitating the lending in the sector and by diversifying its financing sources.


The RE projects are expected, in part, to benefit from market-based instruments and thereby contribute to the policy objective of supporting the market integration of RE projects. The production of electricity from low carbon sources addresses the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities by reducing carbon emissions and other air pollution compared to fossil-fuel generation. The battery storage related investments will contribute to security of supply of the energy system.


The operation is expected to achieve an excellent economic rate of return considering the economic value of the electricity generated and contribution to CO2 emission reductions. The operation is also expected to achieve an excellent Broader Social Benefit. The financial intermediary has sufficient experience in financing climate related RE projects and has a good track-record in the renewable energy sector.

The financing of this project is in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy (Renewable Energy and Energy Efficiency) as well as the transversal objectives on Climate Action (mitigation), Environmental Sustainability (Pollution Prevention Control) and Social and Economic Cohesion, also contributing to the EU decarbonisation goals and REPower EU Action Plan.


The operation is eligible under Article 309 (c) common interest in energy (renewable energy) and environment (tackling climate change). In addition, the EIB has provided advice and introduction to the EIB's Green CAES eligibility criteria.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The operation intends to generate environmental benefits by supporting sustainable energy infrastructure that helps to mitigate climate change. The EIB will assess the capacity and procedures of the financial intermediary to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Milestone
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
4 juillet 2025
30 septembre 2025
Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - NORDLB RENEWABLE ENERGY 2
Date de publication
8 Jul 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
246665048
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20250084
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Allemagne
Pays de l’UE
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
