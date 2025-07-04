Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
NORDLB RENEWABLE ENERGY 2

Référence: 20250084
Date de publication: 8 avril 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

NORDDEUTSCHE LANDESBANK GIROZENTRAL

Lieu

Description

The operation consists in an intermediated Framework Loan to finance Renewable Energy Projects in Germany and regional EU countries.

Objectifs

The aim is to support the development of renewable energy projects in Germany as well as the wider EU.

Secteur(s)

  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 400 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 533 million

Aspects environnementaux

The operation intends to generate environmental benefits by supporting sustainable energy infrastructure that helps to mitigate climate change. The EIB will assess the capacity and procedures of the financial intermediary to ensure compliance with national and European environmental and biodiversity regulations.

Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Statut

Approuvé - 4/07/2025

4 juillet 2025

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

