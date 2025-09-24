AMBER DRAGON UKRAINE INFRASTRUCTURE FUND I

The proposed operation supports a Fund focused on Ukraine's recovery and modernisation, aligning with strategic priorities from the National Recovery Plan, EU-Ukraine Solidarity Lanes, EC "Ukraine Plan 2024-2027," the Ukraine NECP 2025-2030, and the EU's Ukraine Facility, while advancing SDGs 7, 9, 11 and 13. The Fund aims to address the equity gap for greenfield infrastructure projects in high-risk environments by catalysing investments in renewable energy, transport and digital, supporting climate action. It targets market failures in environmental externalities, energy security, logistics efficiency, supply chain resilience and digitalisation. The Fund's team is a joint venture between two established teams with relevant sector experience. Projects are expected to deliver substantial social benefits, and drive Ukraine's sustainable transformation, with EIB investment playing a critical role in achieving the target fund size and attracting further private support.



