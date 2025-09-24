AMBER DRAGON UKRAINE INFRASTRUCTURE FUND I

Signature(s)
The operation consists into an investment into a fund investing into energy, transport and digital infrastructure in Ukraine.
The aim is to support renewable energy and other energy related technology investments in Ukraine contributing to the achievement of energy security, renewable energy and decarbonisation targets in Ukraine and globally. By supporting renewable energy construction projects, in particular onshore wind projects, the investment is well aligned with the objectives of the Ukraine Recovery and Reconstruction plan. Additionally, the operation will contribute to finance the recovery and modernisation of key infrastructure sectors (including transport and digital) in Ukraine.
The proposed operation supports a Fund focused on Ukraine's recovery and modernisation, aligning with strategic priorities from the National Recovery Plan, EU-Ukraine Solidarity Lanes, EC "Ukraine Plan 2024-2027," the Ukraine NECP 2025-2030, and the EU's Ukraine Facility, while advancing SDGs 7, 9, 11 and 13. The Fund aims to address the equity gap for greenfield infrastructure projects in high-risk environments by catalysing investments in renewable energy, transport and digital, supporting climate action. It targets market failures in environmental externalities, energy security, logistics efficiency, supply chain resilience and digitalisation. The Fund's team is a joint venture between two established teams with relevant sector experience. Projects are expected to deliver substantial social benefits, and drive Ukraine's sustainable transformation, with EIB investment playing a critical role in achieving the target fund size and attracting further private support.
This operation aims at generating environmental benefits by supporting construction of renewable energy projects that help mitigate climate change. The project is in line with the EIB's priority lending objectives for renewable energy and supports Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability objectives (60% as per share of renewable energy investments foreseen).
EIB will require the Promoter to ensure that implementation of the construction projects will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.
