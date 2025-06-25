Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
ENDESA GRID MODERNISATION AND RESILIENCE

Signature(s)

Montant
150 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Espagne : 150 000 000 €
Énergie : 150 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
29/09/2025 : 150 000 000 €
Fiche technique
ENDESA GRID MODERNISATION AND RESILIENCE
Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
30 septembre 2025
Statut
Référence
Signé | 29/09/2025
20250032
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
ENDESA GRID MODERNISATION AND RESILIENCE
ENDESA SA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 500 million
EUR 1615 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

The project concerns investments to modernise, digitalise and reinforce Endesa's electricity distribution network throughout Spain during the 2025-2027 period.

The investment programme will include components aiming at digitalisation, automation and modernisation of the distribution network in order to increase security of supply, quality of service and climate change adaptation.

Additionality and Impact

The Project helps fill the growing investment gap in European electricity grid infrastructure, which is needed to support the European Energy Transition, as identified, among others, in the EU Clean Industrial Deal, the EU Affordable Energy Action Plan, and the EU Grid Action Plan.


The Promoter's capital expenditure plan includes investments in electricity distribution. The Project will contribute to maintaining or increasing security of supply in the context of growing electricity demand, from heating and mobility, in particular, and growing integration of electricity production from renewable energy sources.


The Project is expected to contribute to Bank's lending priority objectives on Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability and it aligns with the REPowerEU objectives. The financing of the Project will contribute to the Bank's Energy Lending Policy themes on Securing the Enabling Infrastructure (energy networks).


The operation addresses a number of market failures, including increasing security of energy supply, and the integration of low-carbon generation, which reduces carbon emissions and air pollution, with positive climate and health externalities.


The Project is expected to deliver a very good economic and very good broader social benefits. The Promoter is experienced in works of this nature and has a sound project management system in place.


Promoter's capacity to implement the project is high and has been been proven in the previous operations.


The EIB's financing provides an additional source of funding to the Promoter, which is currently one of the major operators in the electricity distribution sector in Spain. The Bank's financial contribution is considered excellent and valuable to the client, as the EIB's offering more flexibility (availability period, length of the loan and grace period, flexibility of drawdowns) than market alternatives.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The EIB will require that projects financed under this operation comply with domestic and EU applicable legislation, as appropriate.

The EIB will require that projects financed under this operation comply with domestic and EU applicable legislation, where applicable.

Milestone
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
25 juin 2025
29 septembre 2025
Documents liés
03/10/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENDESA GRID MODERNISATION AND RESILIENCE
Fiche récapitulative
ENDESA GRID MODERNISATION AND RESILIENCE
Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENDESA GRID MODERNISATION AND RESILIENCE
Date de publication
3 Oct 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
252484636
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20250032
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
À la une

