CEPS STRATEGIC TRANSMISSION PROJECTS

The Project helps fill the growing investment gap in European electricity grid infrastructure. Investments are needed to support the European Energy Transition, as identified, among others, in the EU Clean Industrial Deal, the EU Affordable Energy Action Plan, and the EU Grid Action Plan.

The Promoter's capital expenditure plan includes investments in electricity transmission, contributing to a reliable supply of electricity, strengthening transmission profile and renewing lines. Schemes supported under the EIB programme facilitate the connection of low-emission generation sources and the significant international transit of electricity from renewable energy sources through the Czech Republic. The investments address market failures and promote public goods associated with reliability improvements, security of supply and contributes to the integration of low-carbon generation and thus reduces carbon and air pollution externalities.

The Project is expected to contribute to the Bank's lending priority objectives on Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability and to the Energy Lending Policy theme on Securing the Enabling Infrastructure (energy networks). It aligns with the REPowerEU objectives.

The Promoter is experienced in works of this nature and has a sound project management system in place. The Project is expected to deliver good economic and broader social benefits.

The EIB contributes to the diversification of the funding structure of CEPS. Due to its large capex plans as electricity TSO, it is of key importance for CEPS to have a diverse lenders base. The EIB is currently the only IFI providing financing to CEPS.



