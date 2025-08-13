CEPS STRATEGIC TRANSMISSION PROJECTS

Référence: 20250027

Date de publication: 18 juin 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

CEPS AS

The project will finance the reinforcement and modernisation of the electricity transmission network in the Czech Republic, over the period 2025-2030.

Objectifs

The aim is to support the efficient operation of the country's electricity transmission network, to increase its capacity and to enable the promoter to maintain the reliability and quality of electricity supply. According to preliminary information, the project schemes will be implemented in less-developed regions.

Secteur(s)

Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

CZK 9280 million (EUR 379 million)

Coût total (montant approximatif)

CZK 12373 million (EUR 506 million)

Aspects environnementaux

The related project electricity transmission schemes (overhead lines and works in existing power substations), may fall under Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU). The schemes under Annex I have undergone an obligatory Environmental Impact Assessment (a favourable EIA consent opinion has been issued from the competent authority).

Passation des marchés

The promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC, as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Statut

Approuvé - 13/08/2025