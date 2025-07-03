CHISINAU DISTRICT HEATING PROJECT

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The project intends to address legacy infrastructure issues of the Chisinau district heating network. The rehabilitation works will improve efficiency and energy performance, allow the reinstatement of domestic hot water supply in apartments and therefore contribute to decarbonisation.
The proposed operation mainly focuses on the reconstruction of building-level distribution systems, including the installation of individual heating substations and horizontal pipelines in buildings served by the Chisinau district heating system. The project is expected to reduce heat costs for customers, provide access to hot water for homes connected to the network, and lower greenhouse gas and harmful emissions.
The Project entails the rehabilitation and modernisation of the district heating network in the City of Chisinau. It aims to enhance the security of energy supply, while addressing market failures stemming from prolonged underinvestment. The Project is expected to significantly improve the operational efficiency of the DH system and elevate the quality of service provided to residential consumers by ensuring a reliable, cost-effective supply of heat and domestic hot water.
The Project is strongly aligned with EU' Multiannual Indicative Programme (2021-2027) for Moldova, particularly with Priority Area 3 and Specific Objectives 1 and 3. The Project is also aligned with: (i) the EU-Moldova Association Agreement (signed in 2014); (ii) the relevant negotiation chapters of the EU-Moldova Accession Negotiation Framework (2024); (iii) the Growth Plan for Moldova 2025-2027; (iv) and the EU Green Agenda.
The investment is also in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy, Climate Action, Environmental Sustainability and Social and Economic Cohesion.
The EIB loan will provide favourable financing conditions and will be complemented with EU grant financing. The Bank's involvement in the Project ensures alignment with EU policies and provides the Promoter with valuable technical guidance.
The investments will contribute to the objective of security of energy supply and climate change mitigation. The project aims at reducing heat and water losses in the district heating network and therefore reducing the related negative "externalities", including reduction of emissions of greenhouse gas and other air pollutants. The project complies with the objectives set in the EIB Energy Lending Policy and is aligned with the Paris Agreement. The project is therefore aligned with the EIB's Public Policy Goals of Sustainable Cities and Regions, Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable national public procurement rules. Termoelectrica plans to conduct open international single stage procurement procedures.
Under EFSD+ Guarantee
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