CHISINAU DISTRICT HEATING PROJECT

The Project entails the rehabilitation and modernisation of the district heating network in the City of Chisinau. It aims to enhance the security of energy supply, while addressing market failures stemming from prolonged underinvestment. The Project is expected to significantly improve the operational efficiency of the DH system and elevate the quality of service provided to residential consumers by ensuring a reliable, cost-effective supply of heat and domestic hot water.





The Project is strongly aligned with EU' Multiannual Indicative Programme (2021-2027) for Moldova, particularly with Priority Area 3 and Specific Objectives 1 and 3. The Project is also aligned with: (i) the EU-Moldova Association Agreement (signed in 2014); (ii) the relevant negotiation chapters of the EU-Moldova Accession Negotiation Framework (2024); (iii) the Growth Plan for Moldova 2025-2027; (iv) and the EU Green Agenda.





The investment is also in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives on Energy, Climate Action, Environmental Sustainability and Social and Economic Cohesion.





The EIB loan will provide favourable financing conditions and will be complemented with EU grant financing. The Bank's involvement in the Project ensures alignment with EU policies and provides the Promoter with valuable technical guidance.