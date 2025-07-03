CHISINAU DISTRICT HEATING PROJECT

Référence: 20240698

Date de publication: 4 juin 2025

Promoteur – Intermédiaire Financier

Lieu

Description

TERMOELECTRICA SA

The project intends to address legacy infrastructure issues of the Chisinau district heating network. The rehabilitation works will improve efficiency and energy performance, allow the reinstatement of domestic hot water supply in apartments and therefore contribute to decarbonisation.

Objectifs

The proposed operation mainly focuses on the reconstruction of building-level distribution systems, including the installation of individual heating substations and horizontal pipelines in buildings served by the Chisinau district heating system. The project is expected to reduce heat costs for customers, provide access to hot water for homes connected to the network, and lower greenhouse gas and harmful emissions.

Secteur(s)

Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)

EUR 144 million

Coût total (montant approximatif)

EUR 326 million

Aspects environnementaux

The investments will contribute to the objective of security of energy supply and climate change mitigation. The project aims at reducing heat and water losses in the district heating network and therefore reducing the related negative "externalities", including reduction of emissions of greenhouse gas and other air pollutants. The project complies with the objectives set in the EIB Energy Lending Policy and is aligned with the Paris Agreement. The project is therefore aligned with the EIB's Public Policy Goals of Sustainable Cities and Regions, Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability.

Passation des marchés

The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement and the relevant applicable national public procurement rules. Termoelectrica plans to conduct open international single stage procurement procedures.

Statut

Signé - 3/07/2025