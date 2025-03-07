BPS AGRI LOAN FOR SMES AND MIDCAPS

The loan is expected to support EU policy objectives, such as modernisation in the agriculture sector climate action and biodiversity, and rural development. It also supports the New Common Agricultural Policy 2023-2027. Minimum 30% will be used to finance eligible Climate Action and Environment Sustainability (CA&ES) projects implemented by Italian SMEs (and also mid-caps) operating in the agriculture & bioeconomy sectors. The implementation of the project will also be carried by other eligible financial institutions in the Country under a system of double intermediation in order to have regional capillarity of financing aiming at a minimum of 30% of cohesion target.





The project will ease constraints on access to finance faced by Italian SMEs operating in the agricultural and bioeconomy sectors. The beneficiaries face deep market failures related to lack of track-record, insufficient farm net asset value to collateralize and high screening costs for small investments. With this in mind, the project will enable SMEs to benefit from financing with tenors that match the economic life of the investment undertaken, as well as from transfer of financial advantage and complementarity that prompts the intermediary to match the EIB contribution. Furthermore, it will mobilize private sector investment, contributing to the sustainability of both sectors. Overall, the project can generate positive externalities in terms of competitiveness in a key sector for Italy and the EU and in terms of climate change mitigation and environment. It will also help strengthen EU socio-economic cohesion. This operation supports the agriculture/bioeconomy sector in general.