SUSTAINABLE WATER SUPPLY GREATER BANJUL GAMBIA

The project aims at increasing the availability and accessibility of safely managed drinking water services to target communities in the Greater Banjul Area (GBA) in The Gambia. By following an integrated approach, it includes the construction of new boreholes for water production, investments in water treatment, water transmission, water storage, and water distribution. The Project is in line with the Bank's Water Resilience Program and will contribute to the Bank's public policy goal "Sustainable Energy and Natural Resources (water, wastewater and flood protection). It will contribute to climate action through investments that aim at increasing the water and energy efficiency of the water supply system while increasing the resilience of the water systems to more climate change risks such as extreme weather events.





The project is in line the with The Gambia National Development Plan 2023-2027 as well as Priority 3 of the Multi-Annual Indicative Programme for The Gambia, "Human Development", as improving water and sanitation services directly support the country's broader human development goals by fostering a healthier population and sustainable urban growth. The projects also aligns with the EU's Global Gateway Strategy (Green transition / Biodiversity), aiming to ensure water security and improve livelihoods by 2030. The Project will contribute to mitigating market failures in the water supply sector by financing infrastructure which results in positive externalities in the form of avoided public health costs, environmental benefits from protection of surface water abstraction areas, and the benefits of enabling socio-economic development in the areas served by these infrastructures, including society-wide benefits from being better able to mitigate and adapt to the adverse impacts of climate change.





EIB loan offers extended tenor and grace period, and is blended with an investment grant from ACP TF/MS Compartment, thus offering favourable and highly concessional financing conditions to the borrower, the Republic of The Gambia.



