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AVIONICS AND RADAR RDI

Signature(s)

Montant
450 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
France : 396 000 000 €
Services : 450 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
18/07/2025 : 54 000 000 €
18/07/2025 : 396 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
23/09/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - AVIONICS AND RADAR RDI
Communiqués associés
France : la BEI accorde un financement de 450 millions d’euros à Thales

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
25 juillet 2025
Statut
Référence
Signé | 18/07/2025
20240580
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
AVIONICS AND RADAR RDI
THALES SA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 450 million
EUR 915 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project pertains to investments in Research, Development and Technology in the fields of avionics and radar technologies of a major European player.

The project pertains to product development in the fields of avionics, including the development and integration of cockpit systems and associated services such as connected and secure flight management systems (FMS), and radar technologies. The project aims to support the promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) activities in particular in software engineering designed for dual use applications in avionics and radar systems.

Additionnalité et impact

The R&D activities included in the financed project cover a wide range of technologies within the defence and security areas, particularly in the avionics and radars sectors. The project will contribute to increasing the promoter's industrial and engineering expertise and to accelerating the accumulation and diffusion of knowledge in Europe, through the promoter's collaboration with universities, research centres and industrial partners. The promoter's investment is also expected to contribute to increasing the technological competence and leadership of the European aerospace and defence industry. The project contributes to the Bank's "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital" PPG. By supporting investments of a leading aerospace and defence European company, the project is expected to contribute to the Bank's Transversal Public Policy Goal of Security and Defence. The project addresses the increasing policy focus on critical technologies supporting European security. The promoter's investments address the market failures and gaps associated with projects generating positive knowledge externalities. Origination and appraisal of the operation have benefited from the EIB technical expertise. The proposed operation satisfactorily meets the required funding needs of the promoter as it provides for the necessary flexibility in terms of long tenor and repayment profile, together with a sizeable financing volume. The EIB funding is expected to improve the promoter's financial profile by further diversifying its funding sources.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project activities are not listed under Annexes I or II of the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive2014/52/EU amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EU, therefore they are not subject to an EIA procedure. In addition, the project activities are expected to be carried out in existing facilities that are already used for the same purposes and that are not expected to change their scope due to the project.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the promoter to apply those rules.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
15 mai 2025
18 juillet 2025
Documents liés
23/09/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - AVIONICS AND RADAR RDI
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
France : la BEI accorde un financement de 450 millions d’euros à Thales

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - AVIONICS AND RADAR RDI
Date de publication
23 Sep 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
237651585
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20240580
Secteur(s)
Services
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Pays de l’UE
Disponible au public
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AVIONICS AND RADAR RDI
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AVIONICS AND RADAR RDI
Communiqués associés
France : la BEI accorde un financement de 450 millions d’euros à Thales

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France : la BEI accorde un financement de 450 millions d’euros à Thales
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23/09/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - AVIONICS AND RADAR RDI

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Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

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