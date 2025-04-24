DANADS II (IEU FT)

Fiche récapitulative
The project focuses on the further enhancement of the promoter's self-serve advertising platform by developing and using advanced machine learning algorithms and natural language processing as well as by investing in sales and marketing resources to expand market reach, all in order to improve the advertising experience for media owners, brands, and consumers.
The aim is to support research, development and innovation (RDI) investments, which includes developing a suite of AI-powered assistants using advanced machine learning algorithms and natural language processing, and the overall growth in target markets through dedicated marketing resources.
DanAds, a repeat client of the Bank, is embarking on a significant R&D investments programme to stay competitive in the digital ads market.
The eligible areas under Annex II of the InvestEU Regulation and Investment Guidelines are:
(6) The development, deployment and scaling-up of digital technologies and services, especially digital technologies and services, including media, online service platforms and secure digital communication, that contribute to the objectives of the Digital Europe Programme, in particular through:
(a) artificial intelligence;
(f) advanced digital skills; and,
Article 5 heading 3.1.1 (b) Strategic Digital Technologies of the RIDW General Debt Schedule A.1.2 of the EIB InvestEU Guarantee Agreement, p. 94.
The project supports an innovative start-up developing a white label advertising platform that allows large publishers to sell advertising space to SME clients that they could otherwise not serve profitably. The promoter is a small company that faces market failures related to insufficient financing due to imperfect and asymmetric information and generates positive externalities. It helps to give SMEs access to advertising space that they would otherwise be locked out of due to their small advertising budgets. It thereby boosts innovation, growth and job creation. The promoter's strategy depends on significant RDI investments in order to lead the technology development.
The EIB's financing is customised to the company's needs and highly flexible in terms of drawdowns. The EIB's investment is expected to generate a crowding-in effect. The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.
The related activities will be performed in existing buildings with no relevant environmental impacts expected. The project does not fall under the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending EIA Directive 2011/92/EU) therefore no EIA is required.
The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority. It is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
À la une
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.