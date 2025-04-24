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DANADS II (IEU FT)

Signature(s)

Montant
21 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Suède : 21 000 000 €
Services : 21 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
27/06/2025 : 21 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
11/07/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - DANADS II (IEU FT)
Communiqués associés
Suède : la BEI soutient l’entreprise suédoise DanAds pour accélérer ses solutions publicitaires et concurrencer les géants de la technologie
Projet apparenté
TECHEU FUTURE TECH (INVESTEU VD) PL

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
10 juillet 2025
Statut
Référence
Signé | 27/06/2025
20240570
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
DANADS II (IEU FT)
DANADS INTERNATIONAL AB
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 21 million
EUR 45 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project focuses on the further enhancement of the promoter's self-serve advertising platform by developing and using advanced machine learning algorithms and natural language processing as well as by investing in sales and marketing resources to expand market reach, all in order to improve the advertising experience for media owners, brands, and consumers.

The aim is to support research, development and innovation (RDI) investments, which includes developing a suite of AI-powered assistants using advanced machine learning algorithms and natural language processing, and the overall growth in target markets through dedicated marketing resources.

Additionnalité et impact

DanAds, a repeat client of the Bank, is embarking on a significant R&D investments programme to stay competitive in the digital ads market.


The eligible areas under Annex II of the InvestEU Regulation and Investment Guidelines are:

(6) The development, deployment and scaling-up of digital technologies and services, especially digital technologies and services, including media, online service platforms and secure digital communication, that contribute to the objectives of the Digital Europe Programme, in particular through:

(a) artificial intelligence;

(f) advanced digital skills; and,

Article 5 heading 3.1.1 (b) Strategic Digital Technologies of the RIDW General Debt Schedule A.1.2 of the EIB InvestEU Guarantee Agreement, p. 94.


The project supports an innovative start-up developing a white label advertising platform that allows large publishers to sell advertising space to SME clients that they could otherwise not serve profitably. The promoter is a small company that faces market failures related to insufficient financing due to imperfect and asymmetric information and generates positive externalities. It helps to give SMEs access to advertising space that they would otherwise be locked out of due to their small advertising budgets. It thereby boosts innovation, growth and job creation. The promoter's strategy depends on significant RDI investments in order to lead the technology development.


The EIB's financing is customised to the company's needs and highly flexible in terms of drawdowns. The EIB's investment is expected to generate a crowding-in effect. The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The related activities will be performed in existing buildings with no relevant environmental impacts expected. The project does not fall under the environmental impact assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending EIA Directive 2011/92/EU) therefore no EIA is required.

The promoter is a private company not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority. It is thus not subject to EU rules on public procurement.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
24 avril 2025
27 juin 2025
Documents liés
11/07/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - DANADS II (IEU FT)
Projets associés
Projet apparenté
TECHEU FUTURE TECH (INVESTEU VD) PL
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Suède : la BEI soutient l’entreprise suédoise DanAds pour accélérer ses solutions publicitaires et concurrencer les géants de la technologie

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - DANADS II (IEU FT)
Date de publication
11 Jul 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
241513141
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20240570
Secteur(s)
Services
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Suède
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
11/07/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - DANADS II (IEU FT)
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
DANADS II (IEU FT)
Fiche technique
DANADS II (IEU FT)
Communiqués associés
Suède : la BEI soutient l’entreprise suédoise DanAds pour accélérer ses solutions publicitaires et concurrencer les géants de la technologie
Projet apparenté
TECHEU FUTURE TECH (INVESTEU VD) PL

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Suède : la BEI soutient l’entreprise suédoise DanAds pour accélérer ses solutions publicitaires et concurrencer les géants de la technologie
Autres liens
Related public register
11/07/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - DANADS II (IEU FT)
Projet apparenté
TECHEU FUTURE TECH (INVESTEU VD) PL

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

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