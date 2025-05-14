ACQUA NOVARA VCO WATER SECTOR GREEN LOAN

The Project is aligned to the InvestEU eligible area of water infrastructure as it supports investments in water and wastewater infrastructure by a local utility providing Integrated Water Services in the Piemonte Region, Italy. It ensures compliance with key European regulations in the water sector and improves the coverage and quality of water and wastewater services. The Project contributes to the Bank's policy objectives of Sustainable Energy and Natural Resources as well as Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability.





It addresses a number of market failures through positive externalities in the form of environmental and public health benefits, notably improved resilience of water distribution systems against future droughts and reduced exposure to arsenic pollution and emerging pollutants such as PFAS. These benefits are not reflected in water tariffs and would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention.

Furthermore, the Project addresses a chronic investment gap in water services in Italy and provides long-term finance at attractive terms compared to commercial banking funding. EIB's participation as an anchor investor facilitates the crowding-in of other investors and positively impacts the utility stability and diversification of financing.





The EIB could not provide such type of financing support, or not to the same extent or at the same quantum, without support from the InvestEU guarantee.