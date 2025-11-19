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        SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR

        Signature(s)

        Montant (.*)
        33 150 000 €
        Pays
        Secteur(s)
        Tunisie : 33 150 000 €
        Énergie : 33 150 000 €
        Date(s) de signature
        17/06/2026 : 2 500 000 €
        17/06/2026 : 30 650 000 €
        (*) Y compris des subventions à l'investissement de 2 500 000 € fourni par PUBLIC ENTITY(IES)
        Autres liens
        Related public register
        17/10/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR - Land Acquisition and Resettlement Framework
        Related public register
        17/10/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR - Plan d'Engagement des Parties Prenantes (PEPP)
        Related public register
        17/10/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP)
        Related public register
        22/11/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR
        Related public register
        17/10/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) (Arabic version)

        Fiche récapitulative

        Date de publication
        15 octobre 2025
        Statut
        Référence
        Signé | 17/06/2026
        20240480
        Nom du projet
        Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
        SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR
        SCATEC ASA
        Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
        Coût total (montant approximatif)
        EUR 34 million
        EUR 81 million
        Lieu
        Secteur(s)
        • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
        Description
        Objectifs

        The project involves the construction and operation of a solar photovoltaic plant with an installed capacity of approximately 120 MWp, along with the related transmission infrastructure. It is located in the Sidi Bouzid region of Tunisia and benefits from a power purchase agreement awarded through a government-led tender process.

        The aim is to support both EU and national targets for renewable energy generation. It contributes to the EIB's objectives in the areas of renewable energy, climate action (mitigation) and environmental sustainability (pollution prevention and control). It also plays a key role in helping Tunisia achieve its goal of increasing the share of renewable energy in electricity generation to 35% by 2030.

        Additionnalité et impact

        The operation consists of the construction and operation of a solar PV plant with a capacity of ca. 120 MWp, located in Tunisia, in the Sidi Bouzid region.


        The project produces electricity from low carbon sources (solar PV) and addresses negative climate and environmental externalities, a market failure, through the reduction of carbon and air pollution.


        The financing of this project is in line with the Bank's lending priority objectives on renewable energy and climate action and will contribute to reduce the import dependency on natural gas for electricity generation in Tunisia.


        The project supports the EU - Tunisia Memorandum of Understanding on strategic partnership (2023) and contributes to Tunisia's Nationally Determined Contribution under the Paris Agreement. It aligns with the EU Global Gateway Strategy, the Africa-Europe Investment Package. It has been awarded under the first tender of the Tunisian flagship 1.7 GW renewable energy programme, and includes the financing of the transmission infrastructure needed for the project. The operation is consistent with the NDICI framework, EFSD+ priorities for green energy and industrial decarbonisation, and the Team Europe Initiative for resilient, carbon-neutral growth. It also advances the African Union's Agenda 2063 and contributes to multiple Sustainable Development Goals.


        The project contributes to several Sustainable Development Goals, such as Affordable Clean Energy (SDG7), Climate Action (SDG13) and Partnerships for the Goals (SDG17).


        The project's revenues will be supported through a 25-year fixed price power purchase agreement (PPA) with Société Tunisienne de l'Électricité et du Gaz (STEG), the state-owned utility company. The PPA was secured through a competitive tender. The project is expected to be supported by adequate capabilities of the promoter, which has track record in the renewable energy sector in Tunisia. In terms of results, the project is expected to have an excellent rated economic rate of return, considering the economic value of the electricity generated. Therefore, the project is expected to generate a positive broader social benefit.


        The Bank will provide a significant part of the total financing needs for this Project, enhancing the overall financial viability of the project finance debt. Competitive terms, including a long maturity, a long grace period which is needed for the construction period and a sculpted repayment period to accommodate the needs of the projects add financial benefits to the project which are not locally available.

        Aspects environnementaux
        Passation des marchés

        The project does not require an Environmental Impact Assessment under the national legislation. The promoter has prepared a draft comprehensive environmental and social assessment, which concludes that the potential environmental and social impacts are typically site specific and/or readily identified and addressed through mitigation measures (i.e. the project is likely to have moderate/limited adverse environmental impacts and risks that might be addressed through the application of mitigation hierarchy), and determines that an Environmental and Social Impact Assessment is not required under the EIB's standard 1. The draft assessment indicates limited air emissions, minimal wastewater generation, and minor use of hazardous materials.

        The promoter shall ensure that the project implementation will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

        Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

        Under EFSD+ Guarantee

        Étapes
        À l'examen
        Approuvé
        Signé
        19 novembre 2025
        17 juin 2026
        Documents liés
        17/10/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR - Land Acquisition and Resettlement Framework
        17/10/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR - Plan d'Engagement des Parties Prenantes (PEPP)
        17/10/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP)
        22/11/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR
        17/10/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) (Arabic version)

        Clause de non-responsabilité

        Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
        Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

        Documents

        Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR - Land Acquisition and Resettlement Framework
        Date de publication
        17 Oct 2025
        Langue
        anglais
        Sujet général
        Prêts
        Numéro du document
        253419796
        Thématique du document
        Information Environnementale
        Type de document
        Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
        Numéro du projet
        20240480
        Secteur(s)
        Énergie
        Régions
        Pays méditerranéens
        Pays
        Tunisie
        Disponible au public
        Télécharger maintenant
        ou Lien vers la source
        Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR - Plan d'Engagement des Parties Prenantes (PEPP)
        Date de publication
        17 Oct 2025
        Langue
        français
        Sujet général
        Prêts
        Numéro du document
        253323701
        Thématique du document
        Information Environnementale
        Type de document
        Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
        Numéro du projet
        20240480
        Secteur(s)
        Énergie
        Régions
        Pays méditerranéens
        Pays
        Tunisie
        Disponible au public
        Télécharger maintenant
        ou Lien vers la source
        Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP)
        Date de publication
        17 Oct 2025
        Langue
        anglais
        Sujet général
        Prêts
        Numéro du document
        253352620
        Thématique du document
        Information Environnementale
        Type de document
        Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
        Numéro du projet
        20240480
        Secteur(s)
        Énergie
        Régions
        Pays méditerranéens
        Pays
        Tunisie
        Disponible au public
        Télécharger maintenant
        ou Lien vers la source
        Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR
        Date de publication
        22 Nov 2025
        Langue
        anglais
        Sujet général
        Prêts
        Numéro du document
        252914193
        Thématique du document
        Information Environnementale
        Type de document
        Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
        Numéro du projet
        20240480
        Secteur(s)
        Énergie
        Régions
        Pays méditerranéens
        Pays
        Tunisie
        Disponible au public
        Télécharger maintenant
        ou Lien vers la source
        Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) (Arabic version)
        Date de publication
        17 Oct 2025
        Langue
        anglais
        Sujet général
        Prêts
        Numéro du document
        253361542
        Thématique du document
        Information Environnementale
        Type de document
        Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
        Numéro du projet
        20240480
        Secteur(s)
        Énergie
        Régions
        Pays méditerranéens
        Pays
        Tunisie
        Disponible au public
        Télécharger maintenant
        ou Lien vers la source
        Lien vers la source
        Related public register
        17/10/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR - Land Acquisition and Resettlement Framework
        Related public register
        17/10/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR - Plan d'Engagement des Parties Prenantes (PEPP)
        Related public register
        17/10/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP)
        Related public register
        22/11/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR
        Related public register
        17/10/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR - Stakeholder Engagement Plan (SEP) (Arabic version)
        Autres liens
        Fiche récapitulative
        SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR
        Fiche technique
        SIDI BOUZID 2 SOLAR

        Informations et observations générales

        La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
        Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
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        Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

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        Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

        Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

        La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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