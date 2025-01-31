HAMBURG UNDERGROUND ROLLING STOCK GREEN LOAN

The operation consists of the purchase of 41 trains for Hamburger Hochbahn AG, main operating company managing the public transport network of the city of Hamburg and its region. The company runs 4 subway lines and 117 bus lines and transports over one million passengers on a daily basis.

The proposed investments will - by improving public transport services - contribute to achieve sustainable transport objectives as well as climate action objectives of the city aligned with the EU policy and goals.

The investments will contribute to the improvement of the quality of service offered on the public transport network (in terms of speed, comfort and reliability). They will encourage the use of public transport and reduce dependence on private cars.

As a result, the investments to be financed should contribute to the reduction of environmental pollution from transport in terms of atmospheric and noise pollution, road accidents and global warming (externalities). Furthermore, investments should bring benefits in terms of savings in travel and waiting times for users, reduced road congestion (public goods) and improved accessibility to places of study and work (imperfect competition).

The Project will promote more efficient, accessible, environmentally friendly and safe transport.

In financial terms, the EIB loan is expected to allow the Borrower to diversify its funding sources at attractive financial conditions, with a long term and grace period in line the construction and delivery time of the trains. The EIB loan also allows for a high flexibility in using the line, with limited commitment fees over part of the availability period. In non-financial terms, the granting of the EIB loan is considered to have a positive signalling effect for other potential lenders.