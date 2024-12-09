ADIF RAIL RENEWAL & RESILIENCE

The project is fully aligned with the EU and Bank's ambition to support sustainable transport. The investments include components aimed at strengthening the resilience of the network, hence reinforcing its efficiency and service standards. Moreover, a significant share of the investments are expected to take place in Cohesion regions, hence improving their connectivity to other areas and likely resulting into spillover effects on local activity and economic dynamism.





The Project will contribute to ensuring high safety, environmental and performance standards on the Spanish railway network through the renewal of key rail infrastructure components at the end of their economic life, the introduction of technologies to enable the implementation of interoperability standards (e.g. Global System for Mobile Communications - Railway, GSM-R) as well as a series of schemes that enhance resilience to operational and climate contingencies, thus mitigating the risks of traffic disruption and line closures. The investments will strengthen the competitive position and attractiveness of rail transport and ensure business continuity with appropriate service levels.

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The long tenor and grace period of the EIB loan will help to increase the average life of ADIF AV´s debt therefore reducing its refinancing risk. The flexibility of drawdowns will allow optimising ADIF's strategy to tap capital markets and raise additional funding sources that will co-finance the Project. Overall, EIB financing will contribute to improving the sustainability of ADIF AV´s debt and its capacity to undertake investments as needed.