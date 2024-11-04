Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

EUROBANK BULGARIA AD (POSTBANK) RISK SHARING

Signature(s)

Montant
75 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Bulgarie : 75 000 000 €
Lignes de crédit : 75 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
20/12/2024 : 75 000 000 €
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Bulgarie : les entreprises bénéficieront de nouveaux financements grâce à la garantie de la BEI de 75 millions d’euros en faveur de Postbank
Projet apparenté
LRS - EU PL RISK SHARING INSTRUMENT

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
19 août 2024
Statut
Référence
Signé | 20/12/2024
20240236
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
EUROBANK BULGARIA AD (POSTBANK) RISK SHARING
EUROBANK BULGARIA AD
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 75 million
EUR 210 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project consists in a "Linked Risk-Sharing Operation" to support eligible Bulgarian mid-caps operating in the field of innovation and environment.

The aim is to enhance access to finance to the final beneficiaries.

Additionnalité et impact

This Linked risk sharing operation is designed to provide support to mid-caps in order to foster access to liquidity and contribute to long-term economic growth in Bulgaria. The operation addresses the underlying market failure in access to finance faced by Final Beneficiaries due to information asymmetries and credit considerations on the side of the Financial Intermediaries. Given the economic uncertainty exacerbated by supply chain constraints, inflation, rising interest rates, energy security constraints and the lasting effects of the pandemic the proposed risk sharing operation may alleviate some of the pressures faced by the real economy. The EIB contribution enables Postbank to reach beneficiaries that are not covered by any of the existing guarantee schemes currently available in Bulgaria. The EIB contribution rests on assuming credit risks and thereby allowing the Financial Intermediary to engage into transactions that it would not have engaged in without the EIB's intervention due to for example capital or credit risk related limitations. The final beneficiaries will benefit from the above additional lending made available by Postbank at typically beneficial terms, in the form of reduced interest rates, longer maturities and/or lower collateral requirements.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The operation falls within the scope of the EIB's Environmental and Social Standards - "Standard 11 Intermediated Finance". The Borrower / Financial Intermediary has adequate capacity, systems and processes in place for identifying, assessing, managing and monitoring environmental, climate and social (ECS) risks related to the potential sub-projects benefitting from EIB support. The Final beneficiaries will be required to comply with applicable national and EU legislation in respect of environmental and social matters, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU procurement legislation, as appropriate.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
4 novembre 2024
20 décembre 2024
Projets associés
Projet apparenté
LRS - EU PL RISK SHARING INSTRUMENT
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Bulgarie : les entreprises bénéficieront de nouveaux financements grâce à la garantie de la BEI de 75 millions d’euros en faveur de Postbank

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Bulgarie : les entreprises bénéficieront de nouveaux financements grâce à la garantie de la BEI de 75 millions d’euros en faveur de Postbank
Autres liens
Projet apparenté
LRS - EU PL RISK SHARING INSTRUMENT

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

Publications connexes