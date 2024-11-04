EUROBANK BULGARIA AD (POSTBANK) RISK SHARING

This Linked risk sharing operation is designed to provide support to mid-caps in order to foster access to liquidity and contribute to long-term economic growth in Bulgaria. The operation addresses the underlying market failure in access to finance faced by Final Beneficiaries due to information asymmetries and credit considerations on the side of the Financial Intermediaries. Given the economic uncertainty exacerbated by supply chain constraints, inflation, rising interest rates, energy security constraints and the lasting effects of the pandemic the proposed risk sharing operation may alleviate some of the pressures faced by the real economy. The EIB contribution enables Postbank to reach beneficiaries that are not covered by any of the existing guarantee schemes currently available in Bulgaria. The EIB contribution rests on assuming credit risks and thereby allowing the Financial Intermediary to engage into transactions that it would not have engaged in without the EIB's intervention due to for example capital or credit risk related limitations. The final beneficiaries will benefit from the above additional lending made available by Postbank at typically beneficial terms, in the form of reduced interest rates, longer maturities and/or lower collateral requirements.