PUNE METRO NORTH AND SOUTH EXTENSION

Signature(s)

Montant
235 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Inde : 235 000 000 €
Transports : 235 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
16/12/2025 : 235 000 000 €
Fiche technique
PUNE METRO NORTH AND SOUTH EXTENSION
Fiche récapitulative
PUNE METRO NORTH AND SOUTH EXTENSION
21/10/2025 - Plan d'engagement des Parties Prenantes - PUNE METRO NORTH AND SOUTH EXTENSION - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
21/10/2025 - Plan d'Action de Réinstallation - PUNE METRO NORTH AND SOUTH EXTENSION - Resettlement Policy Framework - North-South Extension
21/10/2025 - Plan d'Action de Réinstallation - PUNE METRO NORTH AND SOUTH EXTENSION - Resettlement Action Plan - North Extension
29/10/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PUNE METRO NORTH AND SOUTH EXTENSION - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) and Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP) - South Extension
29/10/2025 - Plan d'Action de Réinstallation - PUNE METRO NORTH AND SOUTH EXTENSION - Resettlement Action Plan - South Extension
21/10/2025 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PUNE METRO NORTH AND SOUTH EXTENSION - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) and Environmental Social Management Plan (ESMP) - North Extension
11/12/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - PUNE METRO NORTH AND SOUTH EXTENSION

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
17 octobre 2025
Statut
Référence
Signé | 16/12/2025
20240228
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
PUNE METRO NORTH AND SOUTH EXTENSION
MAHARASHTRA METRO RAIL CORPORATION LTD
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 235 million
EUR 475 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project concerns the extensions of Metro Corridor 1 (PCMC to Swargate), of Pune Metro Rail Project (2016-0327) towards the North (PCMC-Nigdi) and the South (Swargate - Katraj). The extensions will be 10.5km long with 9 stations.

The project will contribute to two main objectives of the EIB External Mandate: (i) climate change mitigation, by promoting modal shift from road to rail and thereby a reduction of greenhouse gas emissions; (ii) enhancement of social and economic infrastructure, by making a key contribution to urban development, thereby improving the business environment to support the private sector and facilitate access to amenities and jobs. The project is in line with the EU Country Strategy Paper for India which highlights the infrastructure gap and need to address rising greenhouse gas emissions. It supports two main objectives of EIB External Mandate: (i) climate change mitigation, by promoting modal shift from road to rail while reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and (ii) social and economic infrastructure development, by contributing to urban development.

Additionality and Impact

The project involves the extension of Corridor 1 of the Pune Metro Rail Project (2016-0327) towards the North and South. The North extension is elevated (4.5 km, 4 stations from PCMC to Nigdi), while the South extension is underground (5.9 km, 5 stations from Swargate to Katraj). The extensions will significantly expand the network beyond the central business district, improving connectivity to rapidly growing urban zones.


The project supports a modal shift from private vehicles to public transport, contributing to reduced traffic-related externalities (noise and air pollution, greenhouse gas emissions, road accidents and congestion) and improved accessibility to employment, education, and essential services - particularly for women and vulnerable groups - thus contributing to a more liveable, inclusive, and sustainable metropolitan area.


By providing climate resilient urban infrastructure in India, the project constitutes a flagship Global Gateway project, furthers EU's strategic and commercial interests, and is expected to advance several Sustainable Development Goals.


The project benefits from EIB's advantageous long-term funding, as well as the raising of social and environmental standards and technical advice.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Metro rail systems in India are exempt from the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) procedure and prior environmental clearance under the EIA Notification Act, 2006. However, all necessary permits for tree felling, waste management, water use, and other construction-related activities will be obtained as required. Despite the absence of a legal obligation under the Indian law, the project has been subject to a full Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) in line with the EIB's Environmental and Social Policy, and its compliance with applicable EIB's Environmental and Social Standards will be further reviewed during appraisal.

The promoter has to ensure that the project implementation will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Milestone
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
10 décembre 2025
16 décembre 2025
Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Plan d'engagement des Parties Prenantes - PUNE METRO NORTH AND SOUTH EXTENSION - Stakeholder Engagement Plan
Date de publication
21 Oct 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
250654942
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Plan d'engagement des Parties Prenantes
Numéro du projet
20240228
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays d'Amérique latine & Asie
Pays
Inde
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Plan d'Action de Réinstallation - PUNE METRO NORTH AND SOUTH EXTENSION - Resettlement Policy Framework - North-South Extension
Date de publication
21 Oct 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
253440477
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Plan d'Action de Réinstallation
Numéro du projet
20240228
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays d'Amérique latine & Asie
Pays
Inde
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Plan d'Action de Réinstallation - PUNE METRO NORTH AND SOUTH EXTENSION - Resettlement Action Plan - North Extension
Date de publication
21 Oct 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
253117087
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Plan d'Action de Réinstallation
Numéro du projet
20240228
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays d'Amérique latine & Asie
Pays
Inde
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PUNE METRO NORTH AND SOUTH EXTENSION - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) and Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP) - South Extension
Date de publication
29 Oct 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
253941822
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240228
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays d'Amérique latine & Asie
Pays
Inde
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Plan d'Action de Réinstallation - PUNE METRO NORTH AND SOUTH EXTENSION - Resettlement Action Plan - South Extension
Date de publication
29 Oct 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
253951369
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Plan d'Action de Réinstallation
Numéro du projet
20240228
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays d'Amérique latine & Asie
Pays
Inde
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - PUNE METRO NORTH AND SOUTH EXTENSION - Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) and Environmental Social Management Plan (ESMP) - North Extension
Date de publication
21 Oct 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
251085199
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20240228
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays d'Amérique latine & Asie
Pays
Inde
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - PUNE METRO NORTH AND SOUTH EXTENSION
Date de publication
11 Dec 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
246235749
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20240228
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Pays d'Amérique latine & Asie
Pays
Inde
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
