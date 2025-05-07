Recherche FR menu
 
 Page d'accueil

Le Groupe BEI est très attaché à l’égalité de genre, un moteur d’activité essentiel. À l’occasion de la Journée internationale des femmes, nous réaffirmons notre engagement à investir dans des projets et des initiatives qui promeuvent l’autonomisation et le perfectionnement professionnel des femmes.

Pour en savoir plus sur l’égalité entre les sexes  
Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

ICF ELDERLY AND VULNERABLE CARE RESIDENCES

Signature(s)

Montant
150 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Espagne : 150 000 000 €
Santé : 150 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
5/03/2026 : 50 000 000 €
9/05/2025 : 100 000 000 €
Lien vers la source
Fiche technique
ICF ELDERLY AND VULNERABLE CARE RESIDENCES
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
ICF ELDERLY AND VULNERABLE CARE RESIDENCES
Related public register
15/05/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ICF ELDERLY AND VULNERABLE CARE RESIDENCES

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
19 novembre 2024
Statut
Référence
Signé | 09/05/2025
20240162
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
ICF ELDERLY AND VULNERABLE CARE RESIDENCES
GENERALITAT DE CATALUNYA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 150 million
EUR 400 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Santé - Santé humaine et action sociale
Description
Objectifs

Through Institut Català de Finances (ICF), a public financial institution acting as the promotional bank of Generalitat de Catalunya, the project will support private and public service providers implementing a number of residences and day care centres for elderly and vulnerable groups in the region.

The aim is to promote the construction and rehabilitation of residential centres providing social services in Catalonia.

Additionality and Impact

The proposed operation is in line with the financing objective under the relevant InvestEU Regulation's ANNEX II Eligible Area, notably Social Investments, including those supporting the implementation of the European Pillar of Social Rights.

 

The Project tackles the shortage in Spain, and especially in the Catalonia region of assisted living solutions of ageing and aged population by adding to the existing network. Nearly 19,000 new residential places will be provided to elderly and disabled people who need residence with different degrees of care services. As part of the concept, the Project will also provide day care services and activities for a larger segment of the elderly population.

 

The Project is well embedded in the public regional social and healthcare plans, and it specifically aligns with the aim of improving the elderly quality of life, containing own capabilities deterioration, and maintaining physical and mental autonomy. Wide economic benefits are thus expected in terms of general health and social well-being for the entire population, the elderly, their families, and caretakers.

 

The financing proposed offers features such as revisable rates and longer grace periods and tenors than available in the market at present. These features improve the affordability of the Project.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The EIB financing will support the construction of a number of elderly care centres, following the country Nearly Zero Energy Building (NZEB) regulation, in line with the EU Directive on Energy Performance of Buildings (2010/31/EU). As such, this project will have a positive impact on the achievement of Spain's national energy efficiency targets. Care facilities of this kind are not specifically mentioned in the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (amended by Directive 2014/52/EU), though the project is covered by Annex II of the Directive in relation to urban development. The competent authority will have to determine whether the project is subject to a full EIA procedure according to the EIA Directives mentioned above. Further details on the screening decision, the environmental permitting status, the proximity and potential impact of each subproject to natural conservation areas, according to the Habitats and Birds Directives (92/43/EEC and 2009/147/EC respectively), and on other aspects of the environmental impact assessment will be verified during the appraisal.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU or 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
7 mai 2025
9 mai 2025
Documents liés
15/05/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ICF ELDERLY AND VULNERABLE CARE RESIDENCES
Lien vers la source
Fiche récapitulative
ICF ELDERLY AND VULNERABLE CARE RESIDENCES
Autres liens
Fiche technique
ICF ELDERLY AND VULNERABLE CARE RESIDENCES

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ICF ELDERLY AND VULNERABLE CARE RESIDENCES
Date de publication
15 May 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
236863588
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20240162
Secteur(s)
Santé
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
15/05/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ICF ELDERLY AND VULNERABLE CARE RESIDENCES
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
ICF ELDERLY AND VULNERABLE CARE RESIDENCES
Fiche technique
ICF ELDERLY AND VULNERABLE CARE RESIDENCES

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

Publications connexes