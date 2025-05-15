Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
52 000 000 €
Santé : 52 000 000 €
28/10/2025 : 52 000 000 €
Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
30 mai 2024
Statut
Référence
Signé | 28/10/2025
20240092
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
MEDACCESS GUARANTEE CAPACITY EXPANSION (HDX)
MEDACCESS GUARANTEE LTD
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 57 million
EUR 200 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Santé - Santé humaine et action sociale
Description
Objectifs

The project will support health systems by enabling MedAccess to provide volume and procurement guarantees for essential medical supplies. The pipeline includes the purchase of vaccines as well as eligible investments in innovation and manufacturing scale-up.

The aim is to increase the access and availability of medicinal products, including vaccines, for the benefit of low- and middle-income countries thus reducing the burden of endemic diseases and malnutrition.

Additionality and Impact

The operation is an innovative counter-guarantee instrument offered by EIB to MedAccess through the Human Development Accelerator (HDX), a collaboration between the EIB, Gates Foundation and European Commission.


The project supports the manufacturers of medicines, vaccines, diagnostics and medical devices to scale their production processes to be able to supply low and middle countries' populations, predominantly in Sub-Saharan Africa, with affordable quality medical products. This is expected to improve persistent supply and demand failures and encourage investment in sustainable supply chains. The operation also includes a grant of up to a maximum of 10% of the EIB guarantee financing, which will be available to MedAccess to cover costs related to the establishment of potential sub-projects under the guarantee or broader ecosystem strengthening, primarily Sub-Saharan Africa. 


Through specific healthcare interventions, the project enhances sustainable social and human development, improving health and nutrition services. The project is expected to contribute to achieving several of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), in particular, SDG 3 - Good health and well-being.


The EIB instrument increases the capacity and flexibility to shape supply agreements with producers of medicinal products, including vaccines, for the benefit of low- and middle-income countries thus strengthening health and research systems, in alignment with Global Gateway strategy. As a result, the instrument is expected to improve both access to, and affordability of, critical medical products.


The market for volume guarantees is underdeveloped and limited to a few players (mostly foundations or government agencies). Through this operation, EIB is helping MedAccess to increase its activity by absorbing some of the potential risk and freeing up capital that they would otherwise need to hold as capital protection. EIB's involvement is also helping to provide a signal to other investors / DFIs and grantors to support MedAccess.


Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The implementation of the project will be done in line with the principles of EU environmental legislation and EIB Environmental and Social Standards.

The Bank will require that implementation of the project needs to be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Milestone
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
15 mai 2025
28 octobre 2025
20/05/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MEDACCESS GUARANTEE CAPACITY EXPANSION (HDX)
Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MEDACCESS GUARANTEE CAPACITY EXPANSION (HDX)
Date de publication
20 May 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
242879715
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20240092
Secteur(s)
Santé
Régions
Pays d'Afrique, des Caraïbes et du Pacifique +PTOM
Pays
Régional - Afrique
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
