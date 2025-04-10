KARLSRUHE PUBLIC INVESTMENTS

The Project contributes to meeting security of supply objectives and it complies with the efficiency criteria defined in the EU Energy Efficiency Directive in the district heating sector. The Project's overall contribution to policy goals is "good".

It is aligned with the objectives of Bank's Energy Lending Policy (Energy Efficiency, Energy Supply, Securing the Enabling Infrastructure, Innovation and new types of energy infrastructure), the Climate Bank Roadmap 2021-2025, and it complies with the Climate Action Objective (Mitigation - Energy Efficiency, Other).

The Project is in line with the Climate policy targets of Germany, as set out in the revised National Energy and Climate Plan. The Climate Change Act prescribes 50% of heat production via renewable energy by 2030. Further, in line with the revised national energy legislation, the heating sector shall decarbonise by 2045.





The Promoter is experienced in works of this nature and has a sound project management system in place.





The Project is expected to deliver a very good economic rate of return as well as excellent rated broader social benefit.





The Bank's loan will allow the Borrower to plan its capex investments over the coming energy regulatory period, co-financing with commercial banks and with national and regional grants. The loan represents attractive financial conditions with a long tenor combined with grace period reflecting the average economic life of the assets. In non-financial terms, the granting of the EIB loan is considered to have a positive signalling and catalytic effect.



