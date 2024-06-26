Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

ENEL COLOMBIA FL

Signature(s)

Montant
274 423 710,21 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Colombie : 274 423 710,21 €
Énergie : 274 423 710,21 €
Date(s) de signature
10/10/2024 : 274 423 710,21 €
Autres liens
Related public register
22/10/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENEL COLOMBIA FL
Communiqués associés
Colombie : BEI Monde accorde à Enel Colombia un prêt de 300 millions de dollars pour soutenir la production d’énergie renouvelable et l’amélioration du réseau électrique
Communiqués associés
BEI Monde et Enel mettent 200 millions de dollars à la disposition de la Colombie pour des projets d’énergie solaire

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
17 juin 2024
Statut
Référence
Signé | 10/10/2024
20230938
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
ENEL COLOMBIA FL
ENEL COLOMBIA SA ESP
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
USD 300 million (EUR 281 million)
USD 650 million (EUR 608 million)
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

The project will finance investments in sustainable electricity distribution and generation from renewable energy sources.

The aim is to develop sustainable energy infrastructure supporting Colombia's decarbonisation pathways. As such, the project contributes to national climate mitigation objectives, as well as to security and reliability of energy supply, thus enhancing economic growth and quality of life. In line with the UN 2030 Agenda, the project addresses several strategic development goals (SDGs), in particular SDG 7 (affordable and clean energy) and SDG 13 (climate action), while mainstreaming job creation. The project therefore supports and contributes to people, planet, prosperity and partnerships dimensions of the European Consensus on Development.

Additionnalité et impact

The operation concerns a framework loan to Enel Colombia to support investment for the period 2023-2026.


The operation contributes to the development of sustainable energy infrastructure in Colombia. While, on the one hand, new renewable energy generation capacity in the targeted country supports decarbonization paths and contributes to national climate mitigation objectives, on the other hand, the grid investments contribute to increasing the security and reliability of supply, thus supporting the economic growth and improving the quality of life.


The operation supports the EU policy objectives and development of the European private sector in the fields of sustainable energy, energy security and climate change outside Europe, as well as several United Nations Sustainable Development Goals ("SDG"). The project is strongly aligned to the achievement of the Bank's objectives in terms of Climate Action finance outside the EU and Colombia's Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC's). It also contributes to the climate and energy priority under the Global Gateway, which promotes the green transformation and commitments of the Paris Agreement on climate change.


The Project comprises the financing of: (i) the increase in renewable energy generation capacity, which will contribute to the reduction of carbon emissions and air pollution, addressing the market failure of negative climate and environmental externalities; and (ii) the refurbishment and modernisation of the electricity distribution grid in the region of Bogotá / Cundinamarca, which will improve the quality and reliability of electricity supply and enabling the connection of new system users, including renewable generators, and the sustainable mobility in the area.


The Project has broader social benefits considering the costs of implementation and operation achieved by the Promoter and the economic value of the distribution network and clean/renewable electricity generated at a cost below the cost of fossil-fuel based alternatives in Colombia.


EIB financing provides flexible structure and favourable terms tailored to the Promoter's needs and not available in the local banking market, including extension of tenor well above market availability, match with economic life of the assets, upfront disbursements and sculpted repayments.


EIB complements the existing standards implemented by the Promoter through provision of advice on environmental and social matters. EIB contribution facilitates the financing of the renewable energy projects that require high amounts of investment and are essential to the country's development.


The Promoter has extensive experience with strong design, implementation, and project management capabilities, supported by EIB technical contribution improving the quality of the project.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The operation intends to generate environmental benefits by supporting sustainable energy infrastructure that help to mitigate climate change. Some of the projects and in particular the renewable energy projects to be financed by this operation are expected to require an Environmental Impact and Social Assessment (ESIA) under the relevant national legislation. However, if located within the EU, the renewable energy generation plants could fall under the Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending Directive 2011/92/EU), requiring the competent authorities to determine whether an EIA is required. With regards to the electricity distribution allocations, the majority of the schemes currently proposed comprise of medium and low voltage assets. Therefore, if located in the EU, they would fall neither under Annex I nor under Annex II of the EIA Directive. High Voltage lines and/or substations may fall under Annex I or II of the EIA Directive. Subject to their characteristics and cumulative impact, an EIA may be required. Nonetheless, the Bank will assess the capacity and procedures of the Promoter to ensure the projects' compliance with national environmental, social and biodiversity regulations, as well as with the EIB's environmental and social standards and the principles of relevant EU Directives (i.e. Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and Birds Directive 2009/147/EC).

The promoter has to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement, specially discarding any type of local content or local preference requirement at sub-project (allocation) level.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
26 juin 2024
10 octobre 2024
Documents liés
22/10/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENEL COLOMBIA FL
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Colombie : BEI Monde accorde à Enel Colombia un prêt de 300 millions de dollars pour soutenir la production d’énergie renouvelable et l’amélioration du réseau électrique
Communiqués associés
BEI Monde et Enel mettent 200 millions de dollars à la disposition de la Colombie pour des projets d’énergie solaire

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENEL COLOMBIA FL
Date de publication
22 Oct 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
196446749
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20230938
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Pays d'Amérique latine & Asie
Pays
Colombie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
22/10/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENEL COLOMBIA FL
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
ENEL COLOMBIA FL
Fiche technique
ENEL COLOMBIA FL
Communiqués associés
Colombie : BEI Monde accorde à Enel Colombia un prêt de 300 millions de dollars pour soutenir la production d’énergie renouvelable et l’amélioration du réseau électrique
Communiqués associés
BEI Monde et Enel mettent 200 millions de dollars à la disposition de la Colombie pour des projets d’énergie solaire

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Colombie : BEI Monde accorde à Enel Colombia un prêt de 300 millions de dollars pour soutenir la production d’énergie renouvelable et l’amélioration du réseau électrique
Communiqués associés
BEI Monde et Enel mettent 200 millions de dollars à la disposition de la Colombie pour des projets d’énergie solaire
Autres liens
Related public register
22/10/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ENEL COLOMBIA FL

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

Publications connexes