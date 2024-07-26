Signature(s)
Fiche récapitulative
- Eau, assainissement - Production et distribution d'eau; assainissement, gestion des déchets et dépollution
Catalonia Water Infrastructure aims to finance improvements and extension of existing water infrastructure to ensure quality water supply and resilience towards climate change (quality and water availability) in the province of Barcelona in the region of Catalonia in Spain.
The operation concerns the main investments to be undertaken by the public entity, Ter-Llobregat Water Supply Body (ATL), in charge of upstream water intakes in the rivers Ter and Llobregat, its treatment, storage and supply to the downstream municipalities and utilities. The main project components are (i) Maintenance capital expenditures of the existence installations and the extension to new populations under scope (ii) doubling tranche IV of the main transport pipe from Ter to Trinitat (Barcelona) (iii) Upgrade of Ter Water Treatment Plant (WTP) (iv) Upgrade and extension of Abrera WTP. The project will be implemented in the province of Barcelona (ES511), a More Developed Region.
The operation concerns the main investments to be undertaken by the public entity Ens D'Abastament D'Aigua, in charge of upstream water intakes in the rivers Ter and Llobregat, its treatment, storage and supply to the downstream municipalities and utilities. The main Project components are: (i) Regular investments targeting the existing infrastructure and the extension to new populations under scope (ii) doubling partially the main transport pipeline from Ter to Trinitat (Barcelona) (iii) Upgrade of Ter Water Treatment Plant (iv) Upgrade and extension of Abrera Water Treatment Plant. The investments will be implemented in the province of Barcelona, region Catalonia (Spain).
The operation is aligned with the Bank's Public Policy Goal: "Sustainable energy and natural resources", namely: "Water, wastewater and waste management". It is eligible under Article 309 (c ). The operation is aligned with the 2023 EIB Water Sector Orientation. It is expected to have 100% CAES contribution, with c. 93% Climate Action for Adaptation and 100% Water contribution in Environmental Sustainability. Sustainable Awareness Bonds contribution is 100%. The large Adaptation contribution enables the Bank to propose a loan above the usual percentage of 50% of the Project cost (requested 75%).
No derogations from EIB policies are foreseen.
The EIB financing addresses market failures concerning public goods provision (water) and climate externalities (adaptation), as well as access to finance and public health benefits (improved water quality), which would not be realised to the same extent without public intervention.
The financing proposed offers features such as revisable rates and longer grace periods and tenors than available in the market at present.
From the environmental perspective, no components require EIA, only component (ii) requires DIA (Declaración Integrada Ambiental). To be checked during appraisal. The project components will be aligned with relevant sectorial EU Directives: Water Framework Directive, EIA, Birds, Habitats, Biodiversity, Groundwater and Nitrates. The environmental and social impacts of the components are expected to be low. The actions to be implemented are included in the current River Basin Management Plan Conca Fluvial de Catalunya 2021-2027. The project is expected to contribute to climate action and environmental sustainability (CA&ES) objectives, in particular to climate adaptation and sustainable use and protection of water and marine resources.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC] as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.