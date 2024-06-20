HIGH SPEED RAIL LINE PORTO-LISBOA PHASE 1

The project consists of the design, construction, financing and maintenance of the Phase 1 of the high-speed line between Porto and Lisbon, namely the 143 km section between Porto-Campanhã station and Soure (Coimbra), as well as five single-track connections with conventional network to ensure accessibility to other cities in the north of Portugal. The main sections of the project will be implemented through 2 independent PPPs based on availability payments. Infraestruturas de Portugal is the procuring authority.

The project is eligible under InvestEU as it supports the development of sustainable and safe transport infrastructures. In particular, it regards the development of a section of the Atlantic Core trans-European transport network (TEN-T) corridor. Moreover, the project significantly shortens the travel times between different urban centres that extend far beyond those that are directly served by the high-speed line. Furthermore, the project runs entirely on cohesion regions of centre and north of Portugal, contributing to the Bank's cohesion lending objective. By promoting travel by rail, the Project will reduce contribute to deliver the Bank's climate action and environmental sustainability targets.

EIB financing availability is considered crucial as it addresses a suboptimal investment situation that is due to the following factors:

(i) the nature of the investment as a public good for which the borrower cannot capture sufficient financial benefits and fails to internalize externalities such as time savings and climate protection.

(ii) private financial actors would not be able, in the absence of the EIB support, to provide the total amount of financing needs necessary for the realization of the project.

(iii) the long loan tenor requested for which private-sector funding alternatives are limited since only few investors would be willing to invest in long-term transactions at affordable terms.

Therefore, the procuring authority considers EIB as a cornerstone lender in order to (i) bring the appropriate stability and reliability of financing resources, (ii) ensure the implementation of the project in a timely manner and (iii) attract other specialized lenders to complete the sizeable funding plan of this project.

EIB's financial expertise to appraise and structure the project from the preliminary stages has a significant impact on the financing structure of the investment and brings significant added value to the promoter. Significant additionality is brought by the EIB participation since reaching the necessary amount of liquidity at reasonable financing costs, is not guaranteed without the Bank's participation. Thanks to Invest-EU, the EIB will maximize, in terms of risk and volumes, the added value to the project SPVs and in turn to the public authority. In particular, the EIB competitive cost of financing is expected to be factorized in more competitive offers from the bidders and will result in a financial advantage that will be totally transferred to the ultimate beneficiary of the Project, the Portuguese State through Infraestruturas de Portugal, resulting in turn in savings for the Portuguese taxpayers.

The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent and with the same amounts) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.