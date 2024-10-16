TERNA ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION GRID RENEWAL

The Project comprises investments in the electricity transmission network in Italy over the period 2023-2026. The Project addresses the needs for the renewal of existing assets and planned development, including reinforcement of overhead lines, replacement of asset components and undergrounding. The Project contributes to maintaining or increasing security of supply by reducing the risk of supply interruptions, and it contributes to climate adaptation. Part of the investment will benefit transition and less developed "Cohesion" regions in Italy.

The support of the Bank brings a substantial financial benefit to the Project by lowering the associated cost of funding and offering a tenor longer than the one usually available in the market. The EIB financial value added is even more tangible under the ongoing market instability and turmoil generated by current geopolitical situation.