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FABENTECH (IEU TI HERA)

Signature(s)

Montant
20 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
France : 20 000 000 €
Industrie : 20 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
30/07/2024 : 20 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
14/08/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - FABENTECH (IEU TI HERA)
Communiqués associés
France : la société biopharmaceutique Fabentech reçoit un financement de 20 millions d’euros de la BEI afin de renforcer la préparation contre les pandémies et les menaces biologiques
Article sur un sujet connexe
Des anticorps qui s’adaptent
Projet apparenté
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) LE II

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
1 août 2024
Statut
Référence
Signé | 30/07/2024
20230781
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
FABENTECH (IEU TI HERA)
FABENTECH SA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 20 million
EUR 55 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The operation will finance the promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) investments related to the manufacturing of novel polyclonal antibodies against potential biothreats and emerging diseases. More specifically, the loan will support the part of the project concerning pandemic preparedness and industrial improvements (Nipah virus with pandemic potential and other costs).

The aim is to enable Fabentech to accelerate its RDI to develop emergency treatments against toxins and pathogens with pandemic/epidemic potential.

Additionnalité et impact

The project is aligned with the InvestEU objective of promoting research, development, and innovation. The purpose of the loan is to provide direct equity-type financing under INVESTEU, benefiting from the EC guarantee, to finance research and development activities of innovative biotech companies. In addition, the operation falls under the eligibility criteria (i) "Pathogens with pandemic or epidemic potential" and (ii) "Chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threats originating from accidental or deliberate release" of article 3.2 of the HERA Invest Top-Up Annex.

 

The project, if successful, is expected to have significant financial and broader social benefits, in terms of the availability of treatments to counteract viruses with pandemic potential and biothreats. R&D and manufacturing are conducted in Europe, securing supplies for Europe. By supporting the promoter, the EIB enables the generation of European scientific knowledge and acumen and increasing highly skilled employment opportunities.


The financing of this project addresses the failure in financial markets for RDI-driven European SMEs suffering from systemic shortages of financing options for growth investments. Currently, the Company has limited access to financing sources from traditional or alternative debt providers. The financing structure is adjusted to the investment needs of the Company and provides a long tenor. By contributing to extending the cash runway and therefore to de-risking the development plan of the company, the EIB financing is expected to crowd-in third party investors and allow the company to accelerate its development. The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The promoter's investments concern research, development and innovation activities that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during appraisal.

The promoter is a private company, not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority; thus the project is not covered by the EU directives on procurement. However, the promoter's procurement procedures are expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. Further details will be assessed during the project due diligence.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
17 juillet 2024
30 juillet 2024
Documents liés
14/08/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - FABENTECH (IEU TI HERA)
Projets associés
Projet apparenté
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) LE II
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
France : la société biopharmaceutique Fabentech reçoit un financement de 20 millions d’euros de la BEI afin de renforcer la préparation contre les pandémies et les menaces biologiques

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - FABENTECH (IEU TI HERA)
Date de publication
14 Aug 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
190745378
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20230781
Secteur(s)
Industrie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
14/08/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - FABENTECH (IEU TI HERA)
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
FABENTECH (IEU TI HERA)
Fiche technique
FABENTECH (IEU TI HERA)
Communiqués associés
France : la société biopharmaceutique Fabentech reçoit un financement de 20 millions d’euros de la BEI afin de renforcer la préparation contre les pandémies et les menaces biologiques
Article sur un sujet connexe
Des anticorps qui s’adaptent
Projet apparenté
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) LE II

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
France : la société biopharmaceutique Fabentech reçoit un financement de 20 millions d’euros de la BEI afin de renforcer la préparation contre les pandémies et les menaces biologiques
Article sur un sujet connexe
Des anticorps qui s’adaptent
Autres liens
Related public register
14/08/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - FABENTECH (IEU TI HERA)
Projet apparenté
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) LE II

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

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La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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