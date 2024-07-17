FABENTECH (IEU TI HERA)

Fiche récapitulative
The operation will finance the promoter's research, development and innovation (RDI) investments related to the manufacturing of novel polyclonal antibodies against potential biothreats and emerging diseases. More specifically, the loan will support the part of the project concerning pandemic preparedness and industrial improvements (Nipah virus with pandemic potential and other costs).
The aim is to enable Fabentech to accelerate its RDI to develop emergency treatments against toxins and pathogens with pandemic/epidemic potential.
The project is aligned with the InvestEU objective of promoting research, development, and innovation. The purpose of the loan is to provide direct equity-type financing under INVESTEU, benefiting from the EC guarantee, to finance research and development activities of innovative biotech companies. In addition, the operation falls under the eligibility criteria (i) "Pathogens with pandemic or epidemic potential" and (ii) "Chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear (CBRN) threats originating from accidental or deliberate release" of article 3.2 of the HERA Invest Top-Up Annex.
The project, if successful, is expected to have significant financial and broader social benefits, in terms of the availability of treatments to counteract viruses with pandemic potential and biothreats. R&D and manufacturing are conducted in Europe, securing supplies for Europe. By supporting the promoter, the EIB enables the generation of European scientific knowledge and acumen and increasing highly skilled employment opportunities.
The financing of this project addresses the failure in financial markets for RDI-driven European SMEs suffering from systemic shortages of financing options for growth investments. Currently, the Company has limited access to financing sources from traditional or alternative debt providers. The financing structure is adjusted to the investment needs of the Company and provides a long tenor. By contributing to extending the cash runway and therefore to de-risking the development plan of the company, the EIB financing is expected to crowd-in third party investors and allow the company to accelerate its development. The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.
The promoter's investments concern research, development and innovation activities that are expected to be carried out in existing facilities already authorised for the same purpose and would therefore not require an environmental impact assessment (EIA) under Directive 2011/92/EU. Full environmental details will be verified during appraisal.
The promoter is a private company, not operating in the utilities sector and does not have the status of a contracting authority; thus the project is not covered by the EU directives on procurement. However, the promoter's procurement procedures are expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. Further details will be assessed during the project due diligence.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
À la une
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.