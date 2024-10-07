ZUMTOBEL R&D INNOVATIVE LIGHTING SOLUTIONS

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The project concerns the promoter's investments in research, development and innovation (RDI) in the field of innovative lighting solutions and components carried out primarily in Austria over the period 2024-2027.
The project aims at developing new lamp series and components with higher energy efficiency, improved connectivity with embedded IoT (Internet of Things) functionalities, improved sustainability, and higher degree of customisation.
The Project supports the Promoter's R&D in the field of innovative lighting solutions and components aiming at developing new lighting series and components with higher energy efficiency, improved connectivity with embedded IoT (Internet of Things) functionalities, improved sustainability, and higher degree of customisation.
The Project's activities are in line with the Bank's IDHC (Innovation, Digital and Human Capital) public policy goal and therefore are eligible for the Bank's financing under the Research, Innovation and Digital (RID) policy objective.
Part of the Project contributes to the Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) cross-cutting objective. Part of the Project also supports the Bank's economic and social cohesion cross-cutting policy objective.
The Project is eligible under Article 309 of the EU Treaty, point (c) Common interest as well as, partly, under 309, point (a) projects for developing less-developed regions.
The financing of this Project supports Research, Development, and Innovation (RDI) activities, which generate significant positive knowledge, technology, and environmental externalities, through the creation of innovative products and services and skills development and upgrading.
The proposed loan will contribute to the diversification of the borrower's financing sources and thus strengthen the overall financing position of the company. Further, the flexible disbursement conditions will positively contribute to the promoter's cash flow and liquidity management. Lastly, the Bank's significant support will provide a positive signalling effect to the market and underline the soundness of its RDI activities.
The project consists of investments in RDI that are not listed in any of the Annexes of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU amended by the Directive 2014/52/EU. The environmental details will be verified during the Project appraisal.
The Promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions. However, if at the project appraisal, the EIB were to conclude that the Promoter is subject to the EU public procurement legislation then the Bank would duly inform the Commission Services and would require the Promoter to apply those rules.
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