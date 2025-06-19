LAGOS NIGERIA WATERWAYS SUSTAINABLE TRANSPORT

Signature(s)
The project will implement a waterborne, urban and mass public transport network in Lagos, by developing water corridors and related facilities. More specifically, it concerns the purchase of fully electric small-scale vessels, the construction of new passenger stations and jetties, the establishment of inland water transport (IWT) operations as well as new maintenance facilities for the fleet.
The aim is to enhance the existing Lagos State IWT system, which is expected to play an increasing role in the local urban mobility. The project is consistent with the Lagos' 30-year development plan (2022-2052) which recognises that moving people by water is a unique asset and sustainable way of adapting the transport system to sea level rise. This is also also in line with the Lagos State Climate Action Plan (2020-2025) and Lagos Strategic Transport and Mobility Master Plan (2014-2032), which aims to increase the share of IWT in the total daily trips from less than 1% today to 8% by 2032.
The project aims at implementing an inland waterways, urban and mass public transport (IWT) network in Lagos through the construction of new ferry piers, the acquisition of electrically operated small-scale ferries for passenger transport and establishing new maintenance facilities for the fleet. This is expected to upgrade public transport supply in the city, and as such improve the mobility and livelihood of Lagosians who currently spend an average of 5 hours every day in traffic and allocate approximately 30 to 40% of their household incomes to transportation costs.
By supporting the shift of traffic from road to the more sustainable IWT, the project will reduce negative externalities of road traffic (noise and air pollution, greenhouse gas emissions, road accidents and congestion), improving travel times and costs. By providing safe and affordable transport, further benefits are unlocked, for example more egalitarian access to jobs and study opportunities, especially for the more economically vulnerable groups.
The project is well aligned with the Lagos Strategic Transport and Mobility Master Plan (2014-2032) and in line with the Global Gateway Strategy, the EU Regional Programme for Sub-Saharan Africa (2021-2027) and the Multiannual Investments Plan for Regional Infrastructure, aiming to develop integrated, green, smart and climate resilient multi-modal strategic IWT corridors.
The project is expected to contribute to the EIB's climate action (mitigation and adaptation) and to environmental sustainability objectives. The EIB will require the Promoter to comply with the EIB Environmental and Social Standards.
The Bank will require the promoter to ensure that implementation of the project will be done in accordance with the Bank's Guide to Procurement.
