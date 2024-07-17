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BARBADOS GLOBAL GATEWAY NATURE GUARANTEE

Signature(s)

Montant
142 925 202,48 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Barbade : 142 925 202,48 €
Eau, assainissement : 142 925 202,48 €
Date(s) de signature
25/11/2024 : 142 925 202,48 €
Autres liens
Related public register
14/06/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BARBADOS GLOBAL GATEWAY NATURE GUARANTEE - ESIA and ESMP
Related public register
18/07/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BARBADOS GLOBAL GATEWAY NATURE GUARANTEE
Communiqués associés
Barbade : la BEI et la Banque interaméricaine de développement approuvent des garanties pour soutenir la résilience climatique et budgétaire

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
11 juin 2024
Statut
Référence
Signé | 25/11/2024
20230689
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
BARBADOS GLOBAL GATEWAY NATURE GUARANTEE
GOVERNMENT OF BARBADOS
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
USD 150 million (EUR 137 million)
USD 150 million (EUR 137 million)
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The operation consists of EIB's first credit enhancement under a Debt for Climate Conversion in which the Bank provides a pro-rata credit guarantee for a new sovereign sustainability linked debt issuance by the Government of Barbados, that will replace more expensive legacy debt. The generated savings from the Debt for Climate Conversion will be used for key investments in infrastructure and enabling activities to protect and increase the resilience of natural resources, and critical and fragile ecosystems and the services they provide; thereby contributing to reducing and mitigating the impacts of climate change. The Debt for Climate Conversion structure also includes conditions and requirements for improvements in the institutional framework to strengthen Barbados' adaptive, financial and environmental capacity to address and manage climate change impacts, biodiversity loss.

The aim is to make the water system more resilient to climate change, generate renewable energy to mitigate its impacts and reduce marine pollution. The investments under the EIB's Guarantee will also improve the management of ground water resources and make reclaimed water available to sustainable agricultural activities, thereby contributing to food security. Additionally, the operation will contribute to increase the resilience and health of marine ecosystems, hence mitigate and protect the island against the impacts of climate change and damages incurred from hurricanes and storm surges.

Additionnalité et impact

The operation consists of EIB's first credit enhancement under a Debt for Climate Conversion (DfCC) in which the Bank provides a pro-rata credit guarantee for a new sovereign sustainability linked debt issuance by the Government of Barbados, that will replace more expensive legacy debt. The generated savings from the DfCC will be used for key investments in infrastructure and enabling activities to protect and increase the resilience of natural resources, and critical and fragile ecosystems and the services they provide; thereby contributing to reducing and mitigating the impacts of climate change. The DfCC structure also includes requirements for policy improvements to increase Barbados' climate adaptation, environmental and financial capacity. 


The operation will be addressing a market failure in relation to the provision of finance by unlocking funds that would not be available without the DfCC because of the debt restrictions of the country. This will allow Barbados to carry out the investment backlog of projects to preserve groundwater resources, improve wastewater treatment and provide an alternative continuous water source to irrigation.


The Project also addresses several other market failures by protecting the environment, public health, and generate renewable energy. With this Project, the EIB financing will help to reduce negative externalities while strengthening the positive externalities for Barbados. These positive externalities are not fully captured by the financial rate of return (FRR), and therefore the economic rate of return (ERR) is higher than the FRR. The broader social benefit is "Excellent". As such, the Project not only enhances the quality of life of the about 281 000 population of Barbados, but its benefits extend beyond its borders.


The Project will strengthen the climate adaptation, environmental and financial capacity of the country. The objectives match the EU's regional strategic objectives from the 2021-2027 Multi-annual Indicative Programme for the LAC region, specifically for the Caribbean Window. The project contributes to environmental protection and natural resource efficiency as well as climate action. The Project is well in line with the Bank's Water Sector Orientation, will support the Blue Economy, contribute to the circular economy, is aligned with the Clean Oceans Initiative (COI) and contributes to the achievement of the United Nation's Sustainable Development Goals #2, #3, #6, #7, #10, #11, #13, #15 and #17.

 

EIB's participation in the DfCC provides critical financial and non-financial additionality, given that its 'AAA' rating and costing fees helps to maximize savings, that can be reinvested in infrastructure essential to guarantee environmental protection. Moreover, the EIB provided advise on the technical, economic, environmental and social aspects of the preparatory studies and supported with the procurement. It is anticipated that the Project's environmental, climate and social benefits, would not be achieved to the same extent without the Bank's support. Finally, its procedures and standards ensure that the transaction will be robust, transparent, and closely monitored.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The implementation of the investments under the EIB's guarantee will be done in line with the principles of EU environmental legislation and EIB's Environmental and Social Standards.

The implementation of the investments under the EIB's guarantee will be done in accordance with the EIB's Guide to Procurement.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
17 juillet 2024
25 novembre 2024
Documents liés
14/06/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BARBADOS GLOBAL GATEWAY NATURE GUARANTEE - ESIA and ESMP
18/07/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BARBADOS GLOBAL GATEWAY NATURE GUARANTEE
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Barbade : la BEI et la Banque interaméricaine de développement approuvent des garanties pour soutenir la résilience climatique et budgétaire

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BARBADOS GLOBAL GATEWAY NATURE GUARANTEE - ESIA and ESMP
Date de publication
14 Jun 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
216960193
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230689
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Pays d'Afrique, des Caraïbes et du Pacifique +PTOM
Pays
Barbade
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BARBADOS GLOBAL GATEWAY NATURE GUARANTEE
Date de publication
18 Jul 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
215175018
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20230689
Secteur(s)
Eau, assainissement
Régions
Pays d'Afrique, des Caraïbes et du Pacifique +PTOM
Pays
Barbade
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
14/06/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BARBADOS GLOBAL GATEWAY NATURE GUARANTEE - ESIA and ESMP
Related public register
18/07/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BARBADOS GLOBAL GATEWAY NATURE GUARANTEE
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
BARBADOS GLOBAL GATEWAY NATURE GUARANTEE
Fiche technique
BARBADOS GLOBAL GATEWAY NATURE GUARANTEE
Communiqués associés
Barbade : la BEI et la Banque interaméricaine de développement approuvent des garanties pour soutenir la résilience climatique et budgétaire

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Barbade : la BEI et la Banque interaméricaine de développement approuvent des garanties pour soutenir la résilience climatique et budgétaire
Autres liens
Related public register
14/06/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - BARBADOS GLOBAL GATEWAY NATURE GUARANTEE - ESIA and ESMP
Related public register
18/07/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - BARBADOS GLOBAL GATEWAY NATURE GUARANTEE

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

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La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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