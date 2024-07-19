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TREEFROG THERAPEUTICS (IEU TI)

Signature(s)

Montant
30 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
France : 30 000 000 €
Industrie : 30 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
26/11/2024 : 30 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
11/12/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TREEFROG THERAPEUTICS (IEU TI)
Communiqués associés
France : Treefrog Therapeutics obtient 30 millions d’euros de la BEI pour accélérer ses recherches sur les thérapies cellulaires.
Projet apparenté
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
2 décembre 2024
Statut
Référence
Signé | 26/11/2024
20230674
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
TREEFROG THERAPEUTICS (IEU TI)
TREEFROG THERAPEUTICS SAS
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 30 million
EUR 97 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The promoter is a biotech company that develops allogeneic cell therapies using human induced pluripotent stem cells. The project focuses on an innovative technology platform to optimise cell therapy scale-up and production, advancing a pipeline of treatments in regenerative medicine.

The project's objectives are (i) the development of the Promoter's stem cell encapsulation and amplification technology platform, in order to enable an industrial grade quality production of microtissues, and (ii) the development its internal Parkinson's Disease program, to generate pre-clinical and clinical data.

Additionnalité et impact

The operation contributes to the InvestEU objective of research, development, and innovation. The purpose of the loan is to provide direct, equity-type financing under the EIB's Venture Debt Instrument to support research, development, and innovation (RDI) activities of an innovative French biotech company focused on advancing cell therapies in regenerative medicine. The financing of this project addresses the failure in financial markets for RDI, arising from limited access to commensurate financing due to factors such as information asymmetries, misalignment of incentives, etc. By creating knowledge externalities, the project is expected to provide significant socio-economic benefits, strengthen France and Europe's position in the field of advanced therapies, and help create and retain skilled staff in a cohesion area, thus fostering regional development. Thanks to the support of InvestEU, the EIB may provide long-term financing in the form of venture debt to a highly innovative company with no access to commercial debt. By contributing to extending the cash runway and, therefore, de-risking the development plan of the company, the EIB financing is expected to attract third-party investors and accelerate the company's development. The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the support of InvestEU.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project concerns investments in research and development activities carried out by the Promoter and its partners in existing facilities without changing their already authorised scope. The research and development activities of the project do not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) EU Directive 2014/52/EU amending 2011/92/EU.

The promoter is a private company, not operating in the utilities sector, and who does not have the status of a contracting authority; thus the project is not covered by the EU directives on procurement. However, the promoter's procurement procedures are expected to be in line with EIB guidelines for private sector projects. The EIB will verify details during the project due diligence.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
19 juillet 2024
26 novembre 2024
Documents liés
11/12/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TREEFROG THERAPEUTICS (IEU TI)
Projets associés
Projet apparenté
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
France : Treefrog Therapeutics obtient 30 millions d’euros de la BEI pour accélérer ses recherches sur les thérapies cellulaires.

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TREEFROG THERAPEUTICS (IEU TI)
Date de publication
11 Dec 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
213384731
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20230674
Secteur(s)
Industrie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
France
Disponible au public
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
11/12/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TREEFROG THERAPEUTICS (IEU TI)
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
TREEFROG THERAPEUTICS (IEU TI)
Fiche technique
TREEFROG THERAPEUTICS (IEU TI)
Communiqués associés
France : Treefrog Therapeutics obtient 30 millions d’euros de la BEI pour accélérer ses recherches sur les thérapies cellulaires.
Projet apparenté
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
France : Treefrog Therapeutics obtient 30 millions d’euros de la BEI pour accélérer ses recherches sur les thérapies cellulaires.
Autres liens
Related public register
11/12/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TREEFROG THERAPEUTICS (IEU TI)
Projet apparenté
TECHEU THEMATIC INNOVATION (INVESTEU VD) PL

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

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La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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