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TEAG ENERGIEVERSORGUNG THUERINGEN

Signature(s)

Montant
400 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Allemagne : 400 000 000 €
Énergie : 400 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
11/04/2024 : 400 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
07/03/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TEAG ENERGIEVERSORGUNG THUERINGEN
Communiqués associés
Allemagne : la BEI soutient l’extension du réseau électrique de TEAG en Thuringe
Article sur un sujet connexe
De l’électricité verte pour le poumon vert de l’Allemagne

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
26 janvier 2024
Statut
Référence
Signé | 11/04/2024
20230523
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
TEAG ENERGIEVERSORGUNG THUERINGEN
TEAG THUERINGER ENERGIE AG
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 400 million
EUR 591 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

The project consists of an investment programme for electricity distribution in the period 2024-2028, including the renovation, reinforcement and extension of distribution infrastructure, the renovation and digitalisation of network control systems and the installation of smart meters.

The project caters for demand growth, the connection of network users, the rollout of smart meters, the integration of renewables, and the improvement of the quality of service and the efficiency of operations.

Additionnalité et impact

The project concerns standard electricity network investments in a regulated natural monopoly.


The promoter's CAPEX plan includes investments in electricity distribution and metering. The project will contribute to maintaining or increasing security of supply in the context of growing electricity demand, from heating and mobility in particular, and growing integration of electricity production from RES.


The Programme is expected to contribute to Bank's lending priority objectives on Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability and it aligns with the REPowerEU objectives. The financing of the Programme will contribute to the Bank's ELP themes on Securing the Enabling Infrastructure (energy networks) and Innovative technologies and new types of energy infrastructure (smart meters).


The operation addresses a number of desired results, including maintaining security of energy supply, and the integration of low-carbon generation, which reduces carbon emissions and air pollution, with positive climate and health externalities. Smart technologies allow energy consumers to receive more granular and closer to real time information, thereby enabling demand response to price signals.


The project is expected to deliver excellent economic benefits and excellent social benefits. The promoter is experienced in works of this nature and has a sound project management system in place.


In financial terms, the EIB loan is expected to allow the borrower to diversify its funding sources (with first time financing from EIB) at attractive financial conditions, with a long term (25 years) and grace period (3 years), reflecting the average economic life of the assets and the time for project's construction/implementation. The EIB loan also allows a high flexibility in use of the line, with limited commitment fees over a 4 year availability period. In non-financial terms, the granting of the EIB loan is considered to have a positive signalling and catalytic effect.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project includes components that may fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, which requires the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA. The impacts that can be typically expected for some schemes relate to visual impact, vegetation clearance, collision and electrocution of flying vertebrates, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, and disturbances during construction, as well as the possible impacts on protected fauna and flora (Habitats 92/43/EC and Birds 2009/147/EC).

The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
1 mars 2024
11 avril 2024
Documents liés
07/03/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TEAG ENERGIEVERSORGUNG THUERINGEN
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Allemagne : la BEI soutient l’extension du réseau électrique de TEAG en Thuringe

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TEAG ENERGIEVERSORGUNG THUERINGEN
Date de publication
7 Mar 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
180115754
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20230523
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Allemagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
07/03/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TEAG ENERGIEVERSORGUNG THUERINGEN
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
TEAG ENERGIEVERSORGUNG THUERINGEN
Fiche technique
TEAG ENERGIEVERSORGUNG THUERINGEN
Communiqués associés
Allemagne : la BEI soutient l’extension du réseau électrique de TEAG en Thuringe
Article sur un sujet connexe
De l’électricité verte pour le poumon vert de l’Allemagne

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Allemagne : la BEI soutient l’extension du réseau électrique de TEAG en Thuringe
Article sur un sujet connexe
De l’électricité verte pour le poumon vert de l’Allemagne
Autres liens
Related public register
07/03/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - TEAG ENERGIEVERSORGUNG THUERINGEN

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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