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MALMOE ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING

Signature(s)

Montant
226 293 572,44 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Suède : 226 293 572,44 €
Industrie : 226 293 572,44 €
Date(s) de signature
18/12/2024 : 226 293 572,44 €
Autres liens
Related public register
18/07/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MALMOE ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
Communiqués associés
Suède : la ville suédoise de Malmö construira des milliers de logements économes en énergie grâce à un financement de la BEI de 225 millions d’euros

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
27 mai 2024
Statut
Référence
Signé | 18/12/2024
20230412
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
MALMOE ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
MALMOE STAD
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
SEK 2600 million (EUR 226 million)
SEK 3893 million (EUR 338 million)
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project will finance the construction of approximately 2,370 new apartments for rent in the City of Malmoe (Southern Sweden).

The aim is to support the construction of new housing units for rent, to be built using improved Energy Efficiency standards, performing at least 10% better than the Nearly-Zero Energy Building (NZEB) standard set by the current Swedish regulation.

Additionnalité et impact

The operation consists of an investment loan to finance the construction of highly energy efficient buildings located in the Malmoe metropolitan area. The operation supports the EU's and Bank's priority in the energy sector, the EIB's climate action objectives and will contribute to the achievement of Sweden's National Energy and Climate Plan.


The operation meets an existing demand for highly energy efficient housing in Malmoe, a market characterised by constraints in housing supply and rapidly growing real estate and rental prices. Thermal comfort in the dwellings is ensured while households energy costs/consumption is kept to minimal levels. The risk of energy poverty, which has been accentuated with the recent increases in energy prices due to the Ukrainian conflict is therefore minimised.


The Promoter is deemed to be capable of implementing the operation considering its overall experience. The operation is expected to be both financially and economically viable, with a good economic rate of return (ERR) and positive social broader benefit.


The EIB is a provider of long-term loans with long draw-down availability periods that match the continuous funding needs of the City and its subsidiary companies to meet the capital expenditures needs to implement the City's ambitious development and expansion plans, while reaching its climate neutrality goals.


Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The project will generate positive environmental benefits, by reducing energy consumption, greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, as well as individual energy expenses compared to the baseline scenario. At construction stage, the project implementation may lead to increased noise and vibration level and may affect the air quality. Adequate mitigation measures will be implemented together with the enforcement of best practices. The project impacts at construction stage will be reversible and temporary at a level that are deemed acceptable. The project will be in compliance with the revised Energy Performance of Buildings Directive EU/2024/1275) amending Directives 2018/844/EU and 2010/31/EU, as well as with Directive 2018/2002/EU amending Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency. The project will be in compliance with the EU Directive (2018/844/EU) amending the 2010 Energy Performance of Buildings Directive (Directive 2010/31/EU) and Directive 2018/2002/EU amending Directive 2012/27/EU on energy efficiency. The promoter's environmental management capacity to properly apply the relevant EU Directives will be verified during appraisal, particularly with regard to EU EIA Directive 2011/92/EU amended by 2014/52/EU, EU SEA Directive 2001/42/EC, EU Habitats Directive 92/43/EEC and EU Birds Directive 2009/147/EC. Some of the projects, namely construction of new buildings, may fall under Annex I or Annex II of the Directive EIA Directive 2011/92/EU amended by 2014/52/EU. The project will induce employment during implementation. The project will be appraised and monitored in line with the Bank's policies.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been/will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, Directive 2014/24/EU as well as Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
17 juillet 2024
18 décembre 2024
Documents liés
18/07/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MALMOE ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Suède : la ville suédoise de Malmö construira des milliers de logements économes en énergie grâce à un financement de la BEI de 225 millions d’euros

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MALMOE ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
Date de publication
18 Jul 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
190753845
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20230412
Secteur(s)
Industrie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Suède
Disponible au public
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18/07/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MALMOE ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
MALMOE ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
Fiche technique
MALMOE ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING
Communiqués associés
Suède : la ville suédoise de Malmö construira des milliers de logements économes en énergie grâce à un financement de la BEI de 225 millions d’euros

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Communiqués associés
Suède : la ville suédoise de Malmö construira des milliers de logements économes en énergie grâce à un financement de la BEI de 225 millions d’euros
Autres liens
Related public register
18/07/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - MALMOE ENERGY EFFICIENT HOUSING

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La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
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Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

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