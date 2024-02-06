FRB CLIMATE ACTION FACILITY

The present operation will finance 100% Climate Action investments in solar photovoltaic and onshore wind renewable energy embedded generation projects in South Africa, by providing an intermediated Framework Loan to one of the main finance institutions in South Africa. Projects under this operation will enable investments into renewable energy, leading to carbon emission and air pollution reductions by promoting additional renewable generation capacity in the country. This Framework Loan is therefore in line with EU priorities in the country objectives, while addressing the existing failures of the energy market, namely negative environmental externalities and incomplete markets.





The operation demonstrates strong strategic alignment with the Multiannual Indicative Programme (2021-2027), which lists Environment/climate change" as a cross-cutting issue, and with EU policy goals in South Africa, while addressing the existing failures of the energy market, namely negative environmental externalities and incomplete markets.





The project quality and results for this operation are deemed to be very good mainly due to the high social benefits expected by generating clean and renewable power at a lower cost compared to the fossil-fuel based alternatives in the country.





This operation will contribute to improving FRB's funding terms in the renewable energy sector. It will provide FRB a long-term table source of funding with a choice of currency, including ZAR.