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ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT

Signature(s)

Montant
236 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Arménie : 236 000 000 €
Transports : 236 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
12/11/2024 : 236 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Environmental and Social Action Plan (ESAP)
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Annex 1 to ESIA report - Biodiversity Baseline
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP)
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Plan d'engagement des Parties Prenantes - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Social Environment
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Cumulative Impact Assessment
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Biodiversity Action Plan
Related public register
24/10/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Physical Environment
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Annex 2 to ESIA report - Critical Habitat Assessment
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Project definition
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Resettlement Framework
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - ESIA Disclosure and Consultation report
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Conclusions And Recommendations
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Annex 3 to ESIA report - Appropriate Assessment
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Biodiversity
Communiqués associés
Arménie : BEI Monde signe un prêt de 236 millions d'euros pour financer la construction de la route Sisian-Kajaran

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
16 août 2024
Statut
Référence
Signé | 12/11/2024
20230365
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT
REPUBLIQUE D'ARMENIE
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 236 million
EUR 1349 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project will finance the construction of a 60 km-long single carriageway road link between Sisian and Kajaran in the southern and mountainous region of Syunik, divided into two sections and Bargushat tunnel, which is a key part of Armenia's North-South Highway.

The aim is to address the market/network failure related to accessibility along the extended core trans-European network (TEN-T) road network. The new climate resilient road link will improve connectivity along the North-South transport corridor, by reducing travelling times, vehicle operating costs and road crashes while contributing to mitigate climate change.

Additionnalité et impact

The project addresses the market/network failure related to accessibility along the extended Core TEN-T road network. The project is expected to improve connectivity along the North-South road corridor, by providing a new climate resilient road link that will contribute to climate change mitigation through reduced travel distance. The new link will reduce travel times, vehicle operating costs and road crashes.

The EIB has been instrumental in the preparation stage of this flagship project, in close cooperation with EBRD (who managed an EU grant for Feasibility Study and ESIA), and in mobilising ADB co-financing.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

An Environmental and Social Impact Assessment (ESIA) report with respect to the IFI standards has been prepared under EBRD support and included in the public consultation launched by EBRD in August 2023 for 120 days. The project crosses some national and internationally recognised protected areas and some natural and critical habitats, where potential impacts are anticipated due to project activities. Appropriate mitigation measures (avoidance, reduction, restoration) have been proposed to minimise the impacts to acceptable levels within the scope of the environmental and social impact assessment (ESIA). ESIA also proposes measures to achieve net gain for the two affected critical habitats. Further conservation measures are planned for the threatened species impacted, to ensure that the project does not result in any net loss. The ESIA concluded that the project does not jeopardise the integrity of the species and habitats nor it will compromise the viability of the critical habitats and/or habitats of high biodiversity value or their associated features at the scale of the Ecologically Appropriate Area of Analysis (or greater).

The operation is considered a public sector operation for which the national procurement legal framework applies. As with other infrastructure projects the promoter manages all civil works, supply and supervision/technical assistance contracts related to the implementation of this project. These contracts will be tendered internationally according to the normal procedures and requirements for public works in Armenia. It is expected that the project works will be tendered in three lots (two road sections co-financed by EIB, one tunnel section). The procurement is expected to be delegated to EBRD, as lead financier, for the southern road section and to ADB, as lead financier, for the northern road section.

Under Global Europe NDICI guarantee

Under EFSD+ Guarantee

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
16 octobre 2024
12 novembre 2024
Documents liés
01/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Environmental and Social Action Plan (ESAP)
01/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Annex 1 to ESIA report - Biodiversity Baseline
01/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP)
01/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Non Technical Summary
01/10/2024 - Plan d'engagement des Parties Prenantes - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT
01/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Social Environment
01/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Cumulative Impact Assessment
01/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Biodiversity Action Plan
24/10/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT
01/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Physical Environment
01/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Annex 2 to ESIA report - Critical Habitat Assessment
01/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Project definition
01/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Resettlement Framework
01/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - ESIA Disclosure and Consultation report
01/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Conclusions And Recommendations
01/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Annex 3 to ESIA report - Appropriate Assessment
01/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Biodiversity
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Arménie : BEI Monde signe un prêt de 236 millions d'euros pour financer la construction de la route Sisian-Kajaran

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Environmental and Social Action Plan (ESAP)
Date de publication
1 Oct 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
232538481
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230365
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Europe orientale, Caucase du Sud
Pays
Arménie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Annex 1 to ESIA report - Biodiversity Baseline
Date de publication
1 Oct 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
232538962
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230365
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Europe orientale, Caucase du Sud
Pays
Arménie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP)
Date de publication
1 Oct 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
232573498
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230365
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Europe orientale, Caucase du Sud
Pays
Arménie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Non Technical Summary
Date de publication
1 Oct 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
232530623
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230365
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Europe orientale, Caucase du Sud
Pays
Arménie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Plan d'engagement des Parties Prenantes - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT
Date de publication
1 Oct 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
232537369
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Plan d'engagement des Parties Prenantes
Numéro du projet
20230365
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Europe orientale, Caucase du Sud
Pays
Arménie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Social Environment
Date de publication
1 Oct 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
232523711
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230365
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Europe orientale, Caucase du Sud
Pays
Arménie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Cumulative Impact Assessment
Date de publication
1 Oct 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
232538374
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230365
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Europe orientale, Caucase du Sud
Pays
Arménie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Biodiversity Action Plan
Date de publication
1 Oct 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
232540001
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230365
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Europe orientale, Caucase du Sud
Pays
Arménie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT
Date de publication
24 Oct 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
227063318
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20230365
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Europe orientale, Caucase du Sud
Pays
Arménie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Physical Environment
Date de publication
1 Oct 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
232526137
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230365
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Europe orientale, Caucase du Sud
Pays
Arménie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Annex 2 to ESIA report - Critical Habitat Assessment
Date de publication
1 Oct 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
232539729
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230365
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Europe orientale, Caucase du Sud
Pays
Arménie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Project definition
Date de publication
1 Oct 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
232525746
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230365
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Europe orientale, Caucase du Sud
Pays
Arménie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Resettlement Framework
Date de publication
1 Oct 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
232525354
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230365
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Europe orientale, Caucase du Sud
Pays
Arménie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - ESIA Disclosure and Consultation report
Date de publication
1 Oct 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
232526982
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230365
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Europe orientale, Caucase du Sud
Pays
Arménie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Conclusions And Recommendations
Date de publication
1 Oct 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
232536778
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230365
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Europe orientale, Caucase du Sud
Pays
Arménie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Annex 3 to ESIA report - Appropriate Assessment
Date de publication
1 Oct 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
232528899
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230365
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Europe orientale, Caucase du Sud
Pays
Arménie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Biodiversity
Date de publication
1 Oct 2024
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
232545552
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales
Numéro du projet
20230365
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Europe orientale, Caucase du Sud
Pays
Arménie
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Environmental and Social Action Plan (ESAP)
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Annex 1 to ESIA report - Biodiversity Baseline
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP)
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Plan d'engagement des Parties Prenantes - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Social Environment
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Cumulative Impact Assessment
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Biodiversity Action Plan
Related public register
24/10/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Physical Environment
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Annex 2 to ESIA report - Critical Habitat Assessment
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Project definition
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Resettlement Framework
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - ESIA Disclosure and Consultation report
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Conclusions And Recommendations
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Annex 3 to ESIA report - Appropriate Assessment
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Biodiversity
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT
Fiche technique
ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT
Communiqués associés
Arménie : BEI Monde signe un prêt de 236 millions d'euros pour financer la construction de la route Sisian-Kajaran

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Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Arménie : BEI Monde signe un prêt de 236 millions d'euros pour financer la construction de la route Sisian-Kajaran
Autres liens
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Environmental and Social Action Plan (ESAP)
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Annex 1 to ESIA report - Biodiversity Baseline
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP)
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Non Technical Summary
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Plan d'engagement des Parties Prenantes - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Social Environment
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Cumulative Impact Assessment
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Biodiversity Action Plan
Related public register
24/10/2024 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Physical Environment
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Annex 2 to ESIA report - Critical Habitat Assessment
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Project definition
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Resettlement Framework
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - ESIA Disclosure and Consultation report
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Conclusions And Recommendations
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Annex 3 to ESIA report - Appropriate Assessment
Related public register
01/10/2024 - Évaluation des incidences environnementales et sociales - ARMENIA SISIAN-KAJARAN ROAD PROJECT - Biodiversity

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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