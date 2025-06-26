N-ERGIE NETWORKS

The Project helps fill the growing investment gap in European electricity grid infrastructure, which is needed to support the European Energy Transition, as identified, among others, in the EU Clean Industrial Deal, the EU Affordable Energy Action Plan, and the EU Grid Action Plan.





The Promoter's investment cost plan includes investments in electricity distribution. The Project will contribute to maintaining or increasing security of supply in the context of growing electricity demand, from heating and mobility in particular, and growing integration of electricity production from renewable energy sources RES.





The Project is expected to contribute to the Bank's lending priority objectives on Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability and it aligns with the REPowerEU objectives. The financing of the Project will contribute to the Bank's Energy Lending Poilcy (ELP) priority on Securing the Enabling Infrastructure (energy networks).





The Project addresses a number of market failures, including increasing security of energy supply, and the integration of low-carbon generation, which reduces carbon emissions and air pollution, with positive climate and health externalities.





The Project is expected to deliver a very good economic rate of return and an excellent rated social benefit. The Promoter is experienced in works of this nature and has a sound project management system in place.



