Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

N-ERGIE NETWORKS

Signature(s)

Montant
200 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Allemagne : 200 000 000 €
Énergie : 200 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
16/01/2026 : 200 000 000 €
Lien vers la source
Fiche technique
N-ERGIE NETWORKS
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
N-ERGIE NETWORKS
Related public register
01/07/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - N-ERGIE NETWORKS

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
29 janvier 2025
Statut
Référence
Signé | 16/01/2026
20230279
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
N-ERGIE NETWORKS
N-ERGIE AG
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 200 million
EUR 289 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
Description
Objectifs

The investment programme concerns the renovation, reinforcement and extension of electricity distribution infrastructure up to 110 kV (overhead lines, underground cables and substations) and the renovation and digitalisation of network control systems. The programme will be implemented in state of Bavaria in southern Germany in the period 2025-2026.

The project caters for demand growth, the connection of network users, the integration of renewables, and the improvement of the quality of service and the efficiency of operations.

Additionality and Impact

The Project helps fill the growing investment gap in European electricity grid infrastructure, which is needed to support the European Energy Transition, as identified, among others, in the EU Clean Industrial Deal, the EU Affordable Energy Action Plan, and the EU Grid Action Plan.


The Promoter's investment cost plan includes investments in electricity distribution. The Project will contribute to maintaining or increasing security of supply in the context of growing electricity demand, from heating and mobility in particular, and growing integration of electricity production from renewable energy sources RES.


The Project is expected to contribute to the Bank's lending priority objectives on Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability and it aligns with the REPowerEU objectives. The financing of the Project will contribute to the Bank's Energy Lending Poilcy (ELP) priority on Securing the Enabling Infrastructure (energy networks).


The Project addresses a number of market failures, including increasing security of energy supply, and the integration of low-carbon generation, which reduces carbon emissions and air pollution, with positive climate and health externalities.


The Project is expected to deliver a very good economic rate of return and an excellent rated social benefit. The Promoter is experienced in works of this nature and has a sound project management system in place.


Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The Project includes components that may fall under Annex II of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU, which requires the competent national authority to determine the need for an EIA. All overhead lines and underground cables included in the project have an operating voltages below the threshold for screening set out in the national legislation (110kV) and are hence not subject to an EIA. The impacts that can be typically expected for some schemes relate to visual impact, vegetation clearance, collision and electrocution of flying vertebrates, electromagnetic fields, noise nuisance, and disturbances during construction, as well as the possible impacts on protected fauna and flora (Habitats 92/43/EC and Birds 2009/147/EC).

The promoter shall ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation: Directive 2014/23/EU / 2014/24/EU / 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC or Directive 89/665/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
26 juin 2025
16 janvier 2026
Documents liés
01/07/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - N-ERGIE NETWORKS
Lien vers la source
Fiche récapitulative
N-ERGIE NETWORKS
Autres liens
Fiche technique
N-ERGIE NETWORKS

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - N-ERGIE NETWORKS
Date de publication
1 Jul 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
241832186
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20230279
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Allemagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
01/07/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - N-ERGIE NETWORKS
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
N-ERGIE NETWORKS
Fiche technique
N-ERGIE NETWORKS

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

Publications connexes