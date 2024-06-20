TEPAK STUDENT RESIDENCES (CYPRUS)

The project is in line with the InvestEU objective of social investments. The project concerns the construction of student residences and associated sports infrastructure as well as the construction and renovation of academic and research facilities and a photovoltaic park for the Cyprus University of Technology. Additionally, the project will finance complementary transversal investments such as digitalisation activities. It contributes to the European Education Area by 2025, the EIB's Innovation, Digital and Human Capital Public Policy Goal and is in line with the 'widening participation and spreading excellence' objective of the Horizon Europe.





The Project addresses the need for affordable student accommodation in the country, which has become an acute social concern in recent years. Furthermore, the supported investments aim at improving access to high-quality public higher education and promoting excellent research, creating positive externalities. Additionally, the Project has the potential to foster job creation and improve productivity and economic growth. Finally, the investments targeting climate change mitigation will contribute to the construction of a more sustainable future.





EIB also aims to provide non-financial support that will promote energy efficiency investments as the Promoter will carry out energy efficiency tests such as air tightness and thermal integrity.





The financing proposed offers features such as revisable rates, longer grace periods and a long tenor that improve the affordability of the project.



