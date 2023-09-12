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AEROPORTO DI VERONA SECURITY&EFFICIENCY

Signature(s)

Montant
50 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Italie : 50 000 000 €
Transports : 50 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
23/11/2023 : 50 000 000 €
Autres liens
Related public register
09/12/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - AEROPORTO DI VERONA SECURITY&EFFICIENCY
Projet apparenté
ITALIAN AIRPORTS RESILIENCE&SECURITY UPGRADE PL

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
4 décembre 2023
Statut
Référence
Signé | 23/11/2023
20230224
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
AEROPORTO DI VERONA SECURITY&EFFICIENCY
AEROPORTO VALERIO CATULLO DI VERONA VILLAFRANCA SPA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 50 million
EUR 100 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project will finance the operational resilience and safety and security investments under the Verona airport 2015-2030 masterplan. In detail, it concerns: i) the reorganisation and rehabilitation of the aircraft parking apron; ii) the upgrade of the airside area in order to comply with the latest safety and security regulations; iii) the construction of new rescue and firefighting facilities; iv) the reconstruction and upgrade of the baggage handling system to the latest standards.

The aim is to improve the operational resilience and the maintenance of the highest safety and security standards at an airport infrastructure belonging to the Trans European Network Transport (TEN-T) network of airports.

Additionnalité et impact

The Project aims at ensuring the operational resilience and maintaining the highest safety and security levels at Verona airport the largest city of the Veneto region. The airport is part of the Comprehensive TEN-T airport network and is located in the immediate vicinity of the Mediterranean and Scandinavian - Mediterranean corridors. Since alternative airports are either small or are a couple of hours away (either by road and/ or rail), allowing the airport to degrade would imply growing congestion, service disruption and forced diversion to alternative travel means, which a competitive market would not address, constituting a market failure. Alternative means of transport involve a substantial penalty to travellers in terms of both travel time and operating costs, implying that the socio-economic cost associated to the market failure addressed by the project would be very high.


EIB's financing provides the client competitive pricing, longer tenor than commercial lenders and flexible loan conditions, such as long grace and disbursement periods, which are therefore better adapted to the implementation of the Project. EIB's financing also is expected to have a strong crowding-in effect as it is expected to be assisted by additional resources coming from the Borrower's shareholders and by further commercial financing. The operation will also send a positive signal to the market regarding EIB's strong willingness to support regional airport operators to fully recover from the Covid pandemic.


Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The scope of the project is a part of the airport's development masterplan that was subject to an environmental impact assessment in line with the requirements of the Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2014/52/EU (amending the EIA Directive 2011/92/EC) on the assessment of the effects of certain public and private projects on the environment (EIA Directive). An EIA decision was issued by the Competent Authority.

The promoter has been assessed by the EIB as being a public concessionaire not operating in the utilities sector and therefore being subject to comply with the EU Public Procurement Directives. The EIB will require the promoter to ensure that contracts for implementation of the project have been and will be tendered in accordance with the applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the Official Journal of the EU, as and where required.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
12 septembre 2023
23 novembre 2023
Documents liés
09/12/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - AEROPORTO DI VERONA SECURITY&EFFICIENCY
Projets associés
Projet apparenté
ITALIAN AIRPORTS RESILIENCE&SECURITY UPGRADE PL

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - AEROPORTO DI VERONA SECURITY&EFFICIENCY
Date de publication
9 Dec 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
171325821
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20230224
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Disponible au public
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
09/12/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - AEROPORTO DI VERONA SECURITY&EFFICIENCY
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
AEROPORTO DI VERONA SECURITY&EFFICIENCY
Fiche technique
AEROPORTO DI VERONA SECURITY&EFFICIENCY
Projet apparenté
ITALIAN AIRPORTS RESILIENCE&SECURITY UPGRADE PL

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

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Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

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La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

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