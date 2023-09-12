AEROPORTO DI VERONA SECURITY&EFFICIENCY

The Project aims at ensuring the operational resilience and maintaining the highest safety and security levels at Verona airport the largest city of the Veneto region. The airport is part of the Comprehensive TEN-T airport network and is located in the immediate vicinity of the Mediterranean and Scandinavian - Mediterranean corridors. Since alternative airports are either small or are a couple of hours away (either by road and/ or rail), allowing the airport to degrade would imply growing congestion, service disruption and forced diversion to alternative travel means, which a competitive market would not address, constituting a market failure. Alternative means of transport involve a substantial penalty to travellers in terms of both travel time and operating costs, implying that the socio-economic cost associated to the market failure addressed by the project would be very high.





EIB's financing provides the client competitive pricing, longer tenor than commercial lenders and flexible loan conditions, such as long grace and disbursement periods, which are therefore better adapted to the implementation of the Project. EIB's financing also is expected to have a strong crowding-in effect as it is expected to be assisted by additional resources coming from the Borrower's shareholders and by further commercial financing. The operation will also send a positive signal to the market regarding EIB's strong willingness to support regional airport operators to fully recover from the Covid pandemic.



