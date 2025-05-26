Recherche FR menu Portail client du Groupe BEI
Fermer Portail client du Groupe BEI
Recherche
Recherche
Résultats
5 premiers résultats de la recherche Voir tous les résultats Recherche avancée
Recherches les plus fréquentes
Pages les plus visitées

RENFE SUBURBAN ROLLING STOCK CATALONIA

Signature(s)

Montant
250 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Espagne : 250 000 000 €
Transports : 250 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
17/12/2025 : 250 000 000 €
Lien vers la source
Fiche technique
RENFE SUBURBAN ROLLING STOCK CATALONIA
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
RENFE SUBURBAN ROLLING STOCK CATALONIA
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - RENFE SUBURBAN ROLLING STOCK CATALONIA

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
1 mars 2024
Statut
Référence
Signé | 17/12/2025
20230196
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
RENFE SUBURBAN ROLLING STOCK CATALONIA
RENFE OPERADORA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 500 million
EUR 1012 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

The project will finance the purchase of 101 electric multiple units for the regional railway services in Catalonia. 69 units are high-capacity train sets to run suburban services in the city.

The project supports the shift of traffic to more sustainable transport modes and reduces related negative transport externalities including carbon emissions. This will thus contribute to meeting the EIB's target for support to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability.

Additionality and Impact

The Project is in line with the InvestEU objective of development of sustainable and safe transport infrastructures and mobility solutions, equipment and innovative technologies in accordance with Union transport priorities and the commitments taken under the Paris Agreement.

The Project supports the shift of traffic to more sustainable transport modes and reduces related negative transport externalities, thus addressing important market failures. These externalities include pollution from the road diesel/petrol engines and the related noise and CO2 emissions.

Furthermore, increased modal share of rail as the safest mode of land transport will lead to reduction of fatalities and serious accidents and the associated human suffering. Overall, the Project yields a high contribution towards fulfilling public policy targets.

EIB financing provides the client with attractive financial conditions, including long tenor and grace periods -especially compared to alternative funding sources- and flexible loan terms, such as long grace and disbursement periods, which are therefore better suited for the implementation of the Project. EIB's financing also supports the Promoter in achieving diversification of funding sources and contributes to the stability of their financing needs.

The Project would not have been carried out (to the same extent and with the same amounts) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.


Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

The investment proposed under the project does not fall under either Annex I or Annex II of the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) Directive 2011/92/EU (as amended by Directive 2014/52/EU) as manufacturing and use of rail rolling stock is not included in either list. The need of EIA and /or assessment according to the Habitants Directive 92/43/EEC for associated facilities (e.g. maintenance workshops or depots), not included in the investment proposed but needed for the correct operation of the new rolling stock , will be analysed during the appraisal. Arrangements for the replacement or decommissioning of old rolling stock will be reviewed during appraisal.

The promoter has to ensure that contracts for the implementation of the project will be tendered in accordance with the relevant applicable EU procurement legislation, 2014/25/EU as well as Directive 92/13/EEC as interpreted by the Court of Justice of the EU, with publication of tender notices in the EU Official Journal, as and where required.

Milestone
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
26 mai 2025
17 décembre 2025
Documents liés
20/05/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - RENFE SUBURBAN ROLLING STOCK CATALONIA
Lien vers la source
Fiche récapitulative
RENFE SUBURBAN ROLLING STOCK CATALONIA
Autres liens
Fiche technique
RENFE SUBURBAN ROLLING STOCK CATALONIA

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - RENFE SUBURBAN ROLLING STOCK CATALONIA
Date de publication
20 May 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
237191993
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20230196
Secteur(s)
Transports
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Espagne
Disponible au public
Télécharger maintenant
ou Lien vers la source
Lien vers la source
Related public register
20/05/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - RENFE SUBURBAN ROLLING STOCK CATALONIA
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
RENFE SUBURBAN ROLLING STOCK CATALONIA
Fiche technique
RENFE SUBURBAN ROLLING STOCK CATALONIA

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.

Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes

Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.

Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption

La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.

Publications connexes