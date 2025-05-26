RENFE SUBURBAN ROLLING STOCK CATALONIA

The Project is in line with the InvestEU objective of development of sustainable and safe transport infrastructures and mobility solutions, equipment and innovative technologies in accordance with Union transport priorities and the commitments taken under the Paris Agreement.

The Project supports the shift of traffic to more sustainable transport modes and reduces related negative transport externalities, thus addressing important market failures. These externalities include pollution from the road diesel/petrol engines and the related noise and CO2 emissions.

Furthermore, increased modal share of rail as the safest mode of land transport will lead to reduction of fatalities and serious accidents and the associated human suffering. Overall, the Project yields a high contribution towards fulfilling public policy targets.

EIB financing provides the client with attractive financial conditions, including long tenor and grace periods -especially compared to alternative funding sources- and flexible loan terms, such as long grace and disbursement periods, which are therefore better suited for the implementation of the Project. EIB's financing also supports the Promoter in achieving diversification of funding sources and contributes to the stability of their financing needs.

The Project would not have been carried out (to the same extent and with the same amounts) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.



