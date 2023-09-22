BP ALTO ADIGE CLIMATE ACTION FOR SME AND MIDCAPS

Signature(s)
Fiche récapitulative
The credit line will support small and medium sized enterprises (SMEs), Midcaps and other private sector entities, such as residential homeowners and related associations, as well as the energy efficiency transition. A particular focus will be on green projects, including green mortgages.
The aim is to improve access to finance for Italian SMEs and Midcaps, as well as homeowner associations and individuals for the purchase of green residential and commercial buildings. The project will bring positive externalities, by reducing carbon emissions, improving energy efficiency and energy security. Additionally, it will support the EIB's climate action objectives. At least 25% of the facility will support Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability projects.
The project will bring positive externalities through reduced carbon emission, greater energy efficiency and improved energy security. The project supports the climate action objectives of the Bank.
Through this operation additional resources will be channelled to finance eligible investments promoted by SMEs and Midcaps: the additional lending capacity provided through the EIB's intervention will generate positive effects on investments, from the availability of long-term financing to overall lower financing costs.
At least 25% of the facility will be dedicated to Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability projects.
The facility addresses an important market failure that is SMEs' access to finance which, despite improvement in the recent years, still lags behind. This has become even more important in the context of the economic downturn caused by the War in Ukraine. Through this operation additional resources will be channelled to finance eligible investments promoted by SMEs and Midcaps: the additional lending capacity provided through the EIB's intervention will generate positive effects on investments from the availability of long term financing and of overall lower financing costs. The Climate action element of the operation addresses negative climate and environmental externalities, a market failure, through the reduction of carbon emissions and other air pollution. Therefore the financing contributes to Italy 2030 decarbonisation goals.
Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.
