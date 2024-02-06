CLUJ-NAPOCA -EPISCOPIA BIHOR RRF CO-FINANCING

The project consists of upgrading an existing railway line located on the TEN-T comprehensive network and in a less developed region in Romania. The railway line connects the city of Cluj-Napoca to the Romanian-Hungarian border. After rehabilitation and modernisation, maximum line speeds will increase to 120-160km/h in addition to improvements to interoperability standards, electrification and safety standards. Transport benefits are expected from improved accessibility, increased capacity and support modal shift to rail. The Project is 100% eligible under Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability. The project has received limited direct and indirect advisory support from JASPERS and PASU (Project Advisory Support Unit). In addition to the technical assistance, the long tenor and more favourable financial conditions of the EIB loan than available on the market have a significant impact on the operation. The EIB loan will partially finance the State contribution to the project alongside RRF funds of around EUR 1.1bn.