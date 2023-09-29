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HYPO VORARLBERG LOAN SMES MIDCAPS AND OTHER OBJ

Signature(s)

Montant
50 000 000 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Allemagne : 10 000 000 €
Autriche : 40 000 000 €
Lignes de crédit : 50 000 000 €
Date(s) de signature
18/12/2023 : 10 000 000 €
18/12/2023 : 40 000 000 €
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Related public register
30/09/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - HYPO VORARLBERG LOAN SMES MIDCAPS AND OTHER OBJ

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
26 avril 2023
Statut
Référence
Signé | 18/12/2023
20230131
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
HYPO VORARLBERG LOAN SMES MIDCAPS AND OTHER OBJ
HIL MOBILIENLEASING GMBH & CO KG,HYPO VORARLBERG BANK AG
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 100 million
not applicable
Lieu
Secteur(s)
Description
Objectifs

Loan for financing small and medium scale projects promoted primarily by small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), mid-caps and private individuals located mainly in Austria, with a specific focus on construction of highly energy efficient new buildings.

The aim is to enhance access to finance for SMEs, mid-caps and private entities.

Additionnalité et impact

This multi objective operation will support both SMEs and Mid-Caps as well as Energy Efficiency (EE):


By supporting SMEs and Mid-Caps in the current economic circumstances, the operation will counter the difficult economic situation following the Russian war against Ukraine and the resulting energy crisis by supporting the private sector, thus contributing to job creation and further economic growth in Austria and Germany.


In addition, financing will be dedicated to lending to highly energy efficient building construction and other EE-projects. Energy efficiency investments in buildings suffer from a number market failures (negative CO2 externalities, asymmetric information, and split incentives). As a result of these market failures, investments in energy efficiency are at sub-optimal levels from a socio-economic perspective. The proposed operation contributes to supporting the Austrian government's climate change mitigation ambitions by addressing the suboptimal levels of investments in highly energy efficient building construction and EE-eligible renovation.


The borrower is financially robust and experienced in implementing EIB products and allocating operations. The borrower also has a sufficient track record in the Energy Efficiency building sector and with SME and Mid-Cap lending. The operation enhances access to finance for final beneficiaries and improves financing conditions for them through providing a longer tenor of sub-loans and leveraging a complementary portfolio. The operation also helps to preserve/create jobs.

Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
29 septembre 2023
18 décembre 2023
Documents liés
30/09/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - HYPO VORARLBERG LOAN SMES MIDCAPS AND OTHER OBJ

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - HYPO VORARLBERG LOAN SMES MIDCAPS AND OTHER OBJ
Date de publication
30 Sep 2023
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
175372740
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20230131
Secteur(s)
Lignes de crédit
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Autriche
Allemagne
Disponible au public
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Related public register
30/09/2023 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - HYPO VORARLBERG LOAN SMES MIDCAPS AND OTHER OBJ
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
HYPO VORARLBERG LOAN SMES MIDCAPS AND OTHER OBJ
Fiche technique
HYPO VORARLBERG LOAN SMES MIDCAPS AND OTHER OBJ

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