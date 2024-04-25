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FINDOMESTIC ENHANCED GREEN ENERGY LOANS

Signature(s)

Montant
94 001 168,93 €
Pays
Secteur(s)
Italie : 94 001 168,93 €
Énergie : 28 200 350,68 €
Industrie : 65 800 818,25 €
Date(s) de signature
28/11/2024 : 28 200 350,68 €
28/11/2024 : 65 800 818,25 €
Autres liens
Related public register
31/01/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - FINDOMESTIC ENHANCED GREEN ENERGY LOANS
Communiqués associés
Italie : accord entre le Groupe BEI et Findomestic - 250 millions d’euros de nouveaux financements pour des projets d’efficacité énergétique engagés par des ménages
Projet apparenté
EU PROGRAMME LOAN FOR ABS OPERATIONS

Fiche récapitulative

Date de publication
10 janvier 2025
Statut
Référence
Signé | 28/11/2024
20230128
Nom du projet
Promoteur – Intermédiaire financier
FINDOMESTIC ENHANCED GREEN ENERGY LOANS
FINDOMESTIC BANCA SPA
Montant BEI envisagé (montant approximatif)
Coût total (montant approximatif)
EUR 94 million
EUR 399 million
Lieu
Secteur(s)
  • Énergie - Production et distribution d'électricité, de gaz, de vapeur et d'air conditionné
  • Industrie - Construction
Description
Objectifs

Operation dedicated to finance energy efficiency and renewable energy projects carried out in Italy by private individuals.

The operation consists of a EIB guarantee on a mezzanine tranche of a synthetic securitisation promoted by Findomestic SpA, the Italian subsidiary of BNP Personal Finaance, part of BNP Paribas Group. The EIB guarantee will free up capital of the financial intermediary which will be able to generate a new portfolio of green retail consumer finance loans in the amount equal to 2.6x the guarantee amount. The new loans will target energy efficiency and alternative energy production equipment purchased and installed by Italian individuals and households. This is a first operation ever for EIB in Italy targeting retail segment as final beneficiary of EIB resources and bearing a full climate action purpose.

Additionnalité et impact

The operation, in the form of a EIB guarantee on a mezzanine tranche of a synthetic securitization of consumer loans, aims at generating a new portfolio of eligible loans to Italian individuals and households which will be dedicated to projects and investments on Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability (CA&ES) field.

The operation primarily seeks to improve and diversify access to finance by private individuals who are keen to undertake energy efficiency investments in existing buildings and are engaging in small scale renewable energy projects. It will bring positive externalities, through reduced carbon emissions, greater energy efficiency and improved energy security. The project is fully aligned with the EU Renovation Wave Strategy, REPowerEU strategy and Italian NECP 2030. The project supports the climate action objective of the Bank.

The EIB guarantee will increase promoter's lending capacity to the final beneficiaries, providing them with new lending on financially advantageous terms, such as diminishing the financing costs of the underlying EE projects, and/or benefiting from other non-financial advantageous.

The Financial Intermediary, despite being a first time EIB borrower in Italy, belongs to a financial banking Group which has long experience and strong track record in allocating EIB financing. The EIB is also leveraging both on its own and on promoter's solid expertise in ABS operations in order to put in place a structured finance operation which will be critical to support private individuals in their contribution to mitigate global warming. Technical features and policy targets of this operation are highly innovative and original by financial market practices.


Aspects environnementaux
Passation des marchés

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Final beneficiaries will be requested to comply with applicable national and EU legislation, as appropriate.

Étapes
À l'examen
Approuvé
Signé
25 avril 2024
28 novembre 2024
Documents liés
31/01/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - FINDOMESTIC ENHANCED GREEN ENERGY LOANS
Projets associés
Projet apparenté
EU PROGRAMME LOAN FOR ABS OPERATIONS
Autres liens
Communiqués associés
Italie : accord entre le Groupe BEI et Findomestic - 250 millions d’euros de nouveaux financements pour des projets d’efficacité énergétique engagés par des ménages

Clause de non-responsabilité

Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).

Documents

Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - FINDOMESTIC ENHANCED GREEN ENERGY LOANS
Date de publication
31 Jan 2025
Langue
anglais
Sujet général
Prêts
Numéro du document
179918463
Thématique du document
Information Environnementale
Type de document
Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux
Numéro du projet
20230128
Secteur(s)
Énergie
Industrie
Régions
Union européenne
Pays
Italie
Disponible au public
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Lien vers la source
Related public register
31/01/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - FINDOMESTIC ENHANCED GREEN ENERGY LOANS
Autres liens
Fiche récapitulative
FINDOMESTIC ENHANCED GREEN ENERGY LOANS
Fiche technique
FINDOMESTIC ENHANCED GREEN ENERGY LOANS
Communiqués associés
Italie : accord entre le Groupe BEI et Findomestic - 250 millions d’euros de nouveaux financements pour des projets d’efficacité énergétique engagés par des ménages
Projet apparenté
EU PROGRAMME LOAN FOR ABS OPERATIONS

À la une

Lien vers la source
Communiqués associés
Italie : accord entre le Groupe BEI et Findomestic - 250 millions d’euros de nouveaux financements pour des projets d’efficacité énergétique engagés par des ménages
Autres liens
Related public register
31/01/2025 - Fiche technique sur les aspects sociaux et environnementaux - FINDOMESTIC ENHANCED GREEN ENERGY LOANS
Projet apparenté
EU PROGRAMME LOAN FOR ABS OPERATIONS

Informations et observations générales

La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.

Informations aux médias

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