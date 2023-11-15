SUNFIRE SOLID OXIDE ELECTROLYSER

The Project fulfills the InvestEU objective of "Research, development and innovation", notably through projects that contribute to the objectives of Horizon Europe and research in the field of key enabling technologies (KETs) and their industrial applications.". It is also eligible under both the EIB's "Innovation, Digital and Human Capital" and "Climate Action" objectives respectively as it concerns the implementation of an innovative advanced manufacturing facility in the EU, creating significant long-term skilled employment, and it caters for the transition to the "hydrogen economy" which will be key to support the climate-neutral ambitions of the EU heavy industry. It is located in a Cohesion Region.

Sunfire is exposed to higher levels of risks associated to the nascent hydrogen supply chain, which is required to scale-up quickly in anticipation of regulation-driven future market demand, in order to timely contribute to the EU's climate objectives. The high failure rate of similar ventures in combination with its high financing needs, make for a risk proposal that is at the high end of the spectrum even for most commercial venture capital investors.

The equity-type venture debt that EIB provides is complementary to equity financing, as it (i) minimizes further dilution of existing shareholders; (ii) provides for longer tenors than usually associated to commercial venture debt; and (iii) is for an amount, thanks to the support of the InvestEU guarantee, that is meaningful, compared to Sunfire's liquidity needs. As the Company, over time, realizes its growth ambitions, the presence of the EIB provides for a signalling effect and may catalyse Sunfire's first access to commercial long-term debt markets.

The EIB's equity-type venture debt will feature performance-linked elements and effectively share in the upside of the venture. EIB will also share in the downside as the investment will be materially exposed to the risk of the Sunfire venture (including high technical, market and financial risks).

The EIB would not be able to provide such type of financing support during the period in which the EU guarantee can be used, or not to the same extent, without InvestEU.