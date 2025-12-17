TECHEU VD QWELLO - EV CHARGING (IEU SIW)

The Project aligns with the InvestEU objective of Mobility: Alternative fuels infrastructure for all transport modes, including electric charging, as set out in Annex II of the InvestEU Regulation.

The Project involves deploying an EV charging network for light-duty vehicles across Europe and related R&D investments. It qualifies under Article 309 as (a) supporting less-developed regions and (c) projects of common interest (Transport). It contributes to the Bank's Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability objectives by accelerating interoperable, user-friendly charging points and investing in advanced technologies to enhance grid integration and user experience.





The Project addresses market failures linked to

(i) positive externalities of road transport electrification through

emissions reduction and

(ii) network effects from the interdependence between EV adoption and charging infrastructure investment.





The EUR 40m unsecured venture debt facility provided by EIB enables Qwello to scale across seven EU markets using significant leverage at an early stage of its development. Commercial lenders

do not currently offer loans with comparable long-term tenors, flexible repayment terms, and pricing conditions to early-growth companies, creating a suboptimal investment situation.

Beyond providing funding, the EIB delivers technical and financial expertise that enhances Qwello's credibility with municipalities and regulators, optimises investment planning, and mitigates operational risks. Without this support, the project would likely progress more slowly, at a smaller scale, with lower returns and reduced innovation impact. The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.