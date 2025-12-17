TECHEU VD QWELLO - EV CHARGING (IEU SIW)

Signature(s)
Fiche récapitulative
The project will support the development of a network of charging stations for electric vehicles in EU cities, as well as technology development investments to increase the range of services available to end users.
The aim of the project is to accelerate the electrification of road transport in Europe by deploying Electric Vehicle Charging (EVC) infrastructure and expanding the availability of public charging networks. In doing so, it supports the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution. The project is closely aligned with EU climate and transport policies, including the European Green Deal and the Sustainable and Smart Mobility Strategy. Specifically, it contributes to the EU targets of reaching one million public EV recharging points by 2025, and supports the further objective of achieving three million public recharging points by 2030.
The Project aligns with the InvestEU objective of Mobility: Alternative fuels infrastructure for all transport modes, including electric charging, as set out in Annex II of the InvestEU Regulation.
The Project involves deploying an EV charging network for light-duty vehicles across Europe and related R&D investments. It qualifies under Article 309 as (a) supporting less-developed regions and (c) projects of common interest (Transport). It contributes to the Bank's Climate Action and Environmental Sustainability objectives by accelerating interoperable, user-friendly charging points and investing in advanced technologies to enhance grid integration and user experience.
The Project addresses market failures linked to
(i) positive externalities of road transport electrification through
emissions reduction and
(ii) network effects from the interdependence between EV adoption and charging infrastructure investment.
The EUR 40m unsecured venture debt facility provided by EIB enables Qwello to scale across seven EU markets using significant leverage at an early stage of its development. Commercial lenders
do not currently offer loans with comparable long-term tenors, flexible repayment terms, and pricing conditions to early-growth companies, creating a suboptimal investment situation.
Beyond providing funding, the EIB delivers technical and financial expertise that enhances Qwello's credibility with municipalities and regulators, optimises investment planning, and mitigates operational risks. Without this support, the project would likely progress more slowly, at a smaller scale, with lower returns and reduced innovation impact. The project would not have been carried out (to the same extent) by the EIB without the InvestEU support.
EVC stations are not listed in Annex I or II of the EIA Directive 2014/52/EU (amending the Directive 2011/92/EU) on the assessment of the effects of certain public and private projects on environment. However, in case a specific EVC station installation requires major construction works listed in Annex I or II of the EIA Directive or located in an environmentally sensitive area, this installation may be subject to an environmental permitting procedure. In such cases, the Bank requires to be informed of the relevant decisions issued by the competent authorities prior to any funds being used.
The Borrower has been assessed by the EIB as being a private company and hence not being subject to EU rules on public procurement or concessions.
Clause de non-responsabilité
Avant d’être approuvés par le Conseil d’administration et avant la signature des prêts correspondants, les projets font l’objet d’une instruction et de négociations. Par conséquent, les informations et données fournies sur cette page sont indicatives.
Elles sont fournies à des fins de transparence uniquement et ne peuvent être considérées comme représentant la politique officielle de la BEI (voir également les notes explicatives).
Documents
Informations et observations générales
La BEI s’engage à communiquer de manière ouverte et encourage les parties prenantes à apporter des contributions constructives à ses activités.
Les demandes ou observations concernant la participation de la BEI à des projets ou à des mécanismes de financement, ou concernant les activités, l’organisation et les objectifs de la BEI, peuvent être adressées à l’Infodesk de la BEI.
Vous pouvez aussi prendre contact avec la BEI par l’intermédiaire de ses bureaux extérieurs.
Veuillez, de préférence, adresser directement au promoteur du projet vos questions portant sur les détails d’un projet précis, notamment lorsque celui-ci fait l’objet d’une instruction de la BEI.
Informations aux médias
Les questions liées aux médias peuvent être adressées au service de presse de la BEI. Veuillez consulter également notre espace presse.
Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes
Toute plainte relative à une présomption de mauvaise administration peut être introduite auprès du Mécanisme de traitement des plaintes de la BEI. Le Médiateur européen agit en tant que mécanisme de recours indépendant externe à la BEI.
Tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption
La BEI pratique une politique de tolérance zéro face à la fraude et à la corruption. Pour signaler des allégations de fraude et de corruption en rapport avec des projets financés par la BEI, veuillez contacter la division Enquêtes sur les fraudes. Toutes les plaintes seront traitées de manière strictement confidentielle et selon les procedures d'investigation de la BEI et la politique antifraude.